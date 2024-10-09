Brawlin with the Bulls: Unofficial Top 15 Bull Riders Competing at the NFR
Currently leading the World Standings with $244,844, is TJ Gray from Dairy, Oregon. At just 23 years old, Gray will appear at his first NFR in December. Over the past three years, he has steadily climbed the standings, finishing higher each year. In 2024, he won several large rodeos, including the Roughrider Cup, Cheyenne, and Nampa.
Hayes Weight is 2nd with $236,023. The 25 year old cowboy is from Goshen, Utah. This will be his second NFR qualification. Weight has $352,759 in lifetime earnings. In 2024, he has won some of the biggest rodeos in the country, including San Angelo, Lewiston, and Coalville.
With $212,965, Jace Trosclair currently holds onto 3rd in the World Standings. The 22 year old cowboy from Chauvin, Louisiana, will make his first NFR appearance. In 2024, his win list includes Lafayette, Rosenberg, and Franklin, Tennessee.
Josh Frost has earned $213,694 this season and sits 4th in the World. This will be his fifth NFR qualification. The 29 year old cowboy is from Randlett, Utah. With career earnings of over $1.5 million, Frost finished 2nd in the World in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He has been a top contender in the NFR average multiple times. Frost's all-around skills have earned him multiple Linderman Awards. In 2024, he won several all-around awards and the bull riding at Heber City, Pleasant Grove, and Cody Xtreme Bulls.
In 5th, Clayton Sellars has earned $207,366. This will be his fourth NFR qualificaiton. At age 26, Sellars has career earnings of $620,396. Hailing from Wildwood, Florida, he won the 2018 Resistol Rookie of the Year. In 2024, he notched wins including Ellensburg, Spanish Fork, and San Angelo.
Jeter Lawrence sits 6th with $206,134. He currently leads the Rookie of the Year standings. At age 19, the cowboy from Council Hill, Oklahoma, will appear at his first NFR in December. In 2024, he won Cody, Salinas, and Fort Worth, along with several other rodeos.
With $259,672, Wacey Schalla holds down 7th in the standings. Another contender for Rookie of the Year, Schalla is 2nd behind Lawrence. The 18 year old from Arapaho, Oklahoma is also a multi-event cowboy and unofficially ended the year 27th in the Bareback Riding. In 2024, Schalla won a very lengthy list of all around, bull riding, and bareback riding titles. In the bull riding, some of his wins were the Southeastern Circuit Finals, Elko, and Caldwell.
In 8th, Chase Dougherty has earned $165,013 this season. He will make his second NFR appearance in December. The Canby, Oregon, cowboy has career earnings of $540,275. At age 26, Dougherty's wins for 2024 include West Jordan, Sisters, and Tucson.
Trevor Reiste is currently 9th with $160,670. Hailing from Linden, Iowa, this is the 2nd NFR qualification for the 31 year old cowboy. With career earnings of $517,593, Reiste won several large rodeos in 2024, including Pendleton, Puyallup, and Kalispell.
Erda, Utah cowboy, Cooper James, sits 10th with $159,421. The 19 year old has made the most of his rookie year, and will be battling with Lawrence and Schalla through the NFR to determine the Rookie of the Year. James won Omaha and split the win at Belton in 2024.
In 11th, Creek Young has earned $158,847 this season. This will be his fourth consecutive NFR qualification. At age 23, the Rogersville, Missouri, cowboy has $624,638 in career earnings. In 2021, he was the Resistol Rookie of the Year. In 2024, his wins include Houston, Woodward, and Fort Worth Xtreme Bulls.
Tristen Hutchings sits 12th with $150,460. He will make his third straight NFR appearance in December. At age 24, the Monteview, Idaho, cowboy has $637,880 in career earnings. In 2024, he earned wins at Tremonton, Reno, and Spanish Fork, along with several others.
With $129,997, Jordan Spears is 13th in the World. This will be his fifth NFR appearance. The 32 year old cowboy is from Redding, California. With career earnings over $1 million, he won a lengthy list of large rodeos in 2024, including Albuquerque, Moses Lake, and the Redding Xtreme Bulls.
In 14th, Trey Kimzey has won $128,455 in season earnings. He will make his fourth NFR appearance in December. At age 25, the cowboy has $423,749 in career earnings. Hailing from Strong City, Oklahoma, he earned $109,053 at the 2023 NFR. He won several large rodeos in 2024, including Durant, Austin, and Gladewater.
Wrapping up the top 15 is Tyler Bingham with $125,616. The 31 year old cowboy is from Howell, Utah. He will make his fourth NFR appearance. With $709,856 in career earnings, Bingham won a number of rodeos in 2024, including Amarillo, Preston, and Uvalde.