Breakaway Ropers Battle for a Qualifying Spot to the Big Stage at Rodeo Austin
As the 2025 Rodeo Austin draws nearer, breakaway ropers have one last chance to secure their spot. There were already 68 ladies entered based on previous standings, but everyone else had to battle for the remaining 20 spots. On February 23, over a hundred breakaway ropers gathered at NRS Arena in Decatur, Texas to do just that. The qualifier was hosted by Dirk Webb in conjunction with the Addie Young benefit roping and goat tying.
Any breakaway roper that is a card holder of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association was able to enter the qualifier. There were two full rounds, giving every girl two calves The qualifying spots were given to the top five ladies in each round and the top ten in the average. If any of the top ten in the average had already qualified through the rounds, the remaining spots were filled by moving down in the average.
The first round win went to Spencer, Okla. cowgirl Tia Wallace with a fast 2.0 second run. In round two, nobody was safetying up, and it got even faster. Texas lady Kaylee Traylor put up the fastest time of the day with a 1.9 to take the second round win.
The average champion was Jenna Fulton from St. Lawerence, SD. She was a 2.6 in Round 1 and a 2.2 in Round 2 to place fourth. Her combined 4.8 seconds on two head led the average. The cowgirl competes on the Sul Ross State University Rodeo Team in the southwest region of the NIRA. She is also a Badlands Circuit Finals qualifier. Fulton qualified for Rodeo Austin last year through the qualifier as well. With some experience under her belt and clearly roping sharp, the 22-year-old says she is excited for the opportunity to return to Austin and rope aganist some great gals.
Rodeo Austin 2025 will take place March 15 - 29. Stay tuned here for updates and results.
Full Qualifiers
Round 1:
Tia Wallace, Megan Powell, Sami O'Day, Jessi Everett, Kacie Weirsma
Round 2:
Kaylee Traylor, Tayler Felton, Amber Hutto, Jenna Fulton, Jade Mitchell
Average:
Samantha Hardt, Madison Outhier, Jayme Marcum, Melyssa McDonald, Bailey Jay, Taylor Engesser, Abby Cox, Mataya Eklund, Jodi Edens, Quincy Sullivan
Results with payout
Round 1:
1. Tia Wallace, 2.0 seconds, $1,123
2. Megan Powell, 2.1, $929;
3. (tie) Sami Jo O'Day and Haiden Thompson, 2.2, $639 each
5. (tie) Jessi Everett, Jayme Marcrum and Kacie Jo Wiersma, 2.3, $181 each
Round 2:
1. Kaylee Traylor, 1.9 seconds, $1,123
2. Tayler Felton, 2.1, $929
3. (tie) Jenna Fulton and Amber Hutto, 2.2, $639 each
5. (tie) Jaycie Davison, Samantha Haardt, Jade Mitchell, Aniko Nelson and Haley Sage, 2.3, $108 each
Average:
1. Jenna Fulton, 4.8 seconds on two head, $1,684
2. (tie) Tayler Felton and Samantha Haardt, 4.9, $1,249 each
4. (tie) Jayme Marcrum and Madison Outhier, 5.1, $668 each
6. (tie) Bailey Jay and Melyssa McDonald, 5.2, $145 each.