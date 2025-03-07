Rodeo Daily

Breakaway Ropers Battle for a Qualifying Spot to the Big Stage at Rodeo Austin

Stakes were high as breakaway ropers competed in the qualifier in an attempt to secure one of the remaining spots to Rodeo Austin. See who advanced here

Rodeo Austin Breakaway Qualifier
As the 2025 Rodeo Austin draws nearer, breakaway ropers have one last chance to secure their spot. There were already 68 ladies entered based on previous standings, but everyone else had to battle for the remaining 20 spots. On February 23, over a hundred breakaway ropers gathered at NRS Arena in Decatur, Texas to do just that. The qualifier was hosted by Dirk Webb in conjunction with the Addie Young benefit roping and goat tying.

Any breakaway roper that is a card holder of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association was able to enter the qualifier. There were two full rounds, giving every girl two calves The qualifying spots were given to the top five ladies in each round and the top ten in the average. If any of the top ten in the average had already qualified through the rounds, the remaining spots were filled by moving down in the average.

The first round win went to Spencer, Okla. cowgirl Tia Wallace with a fast 2.0 second run. In round two, nobody was safetying up, and it got even faster. Texas lady Kaylee Traylor put up the fastest time of the day with a 1.9 to take the second round win.

The average champion was Jenna Fulton from St. Lawerence, SD. She was a 2.6 in Round 1 and a 2.2 in Round 2 to place fourth. Her combined 4.8 seconds on two head led the average. The cowgirl competes on the Sul Ross State University Rodeo Team in the southwest region of the NIRA. She is also a Badlands Circuit Finals qualifier. Fulton qualified for Rodeo Austin last year through the qualifier as well. With some experience under her belt and clearly roping sharp, the 22-year-old says she is excited for the opportunity to return to Austin and rope aganist some great gals.

Rodeo Austin 2025 will take place March 15 - 29. Stay tuned here for updates and results.

Full Qualifiers

Round 1:
Tia Wallace, Megan Powell, Sami O'Day, Jessi Everett, Kacie Weirsma

Round 2:
Kaylee Traylor, Tayler Felton, Amber Hutto, Jenna Fulton, Jade Mitchell

Average:
Samantha Hardt, Madison Outhier, Jayme Marcum, Melyssa McDonald, Bailey Jay, Taylor Engesser, Abby Cox, Mataya Eklund, Jodi Edens, Quincy Sullivan

Results with payout

Round 1:
1. Tia Wallace, 2.0 seconds, $1,123
2. Megan Powell, 2.1, $929;
3. (tie) Sami Jo O'Day and Haiden Thompson, 2.2, $639 each
5. (tie) Jessi Everett, Jayme Marcrum and Kacie Jo Wiersma, 2.3, $181 each

Round 2:
1. Kaylee Traylor, 1.9 seconds, $1,123
2. Tayler Felton, 2.1, $929
3. (tie) Jenna Fulton and Amber Hutto, 2.2, $639 each
5. (tie) Jaycie Davison, Samantha Haardt, Jade Mitchell, Aniko Nelson and Haley Sage, 2.3, $108 each

Average:
1. Jenna Fulton, 4.8 seconds on two head, $1,684
2. (tie) Tayler Felton and Samantha Haardt, 4.9, $1,249 each
4. (tie) Jayme Marcrum and Madison Outhier, 5.1, $668 each
6. (tie) Bailey Jay and Melyssa McDonald, 5.2, $145 each.

Published
MADISON RICHMANN

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.

