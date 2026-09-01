Bubble Watch: Bull Rider Cullen Telfer Just $4,000 Away Fighting For Return to NFR

Time is running out for rodeo athletes looking to secure a spot in the top 15. Bull riders across the country are fighting to get off the bubble. The No. 16 bull rider, Cullen Telfer, is one of those cowboys and with just weeks to go, he needs to earn another $4,000 to close the gap and earn a trip to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December.

Telfer Fights To Get Out of the Bubble

Since joining the PRCA in 2020, the 27-year-old cowboy has earned one qualification in his career in 2023. Since then, he’s been fighting for the chance to head to Las Vegas again and can now taste it as the end of the season nears.

With $115,644 earned so far this year, he’s inching closer to Josh Frost in the No. 15 spot who’s pocketed $118,018. He’s riding off three wins this year, including the California Rodeo Salinas "Big Week Bull Riding Xbulls, the Clark County Fair & Rodeo and the Southeastern Livestock Exposition.

Telfer scored his best ride of the season in June at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Extreme Bulls where he scored 89.5-points on Mr. Manson from Korkow Rodeos during round one. Despite not getting the win there, he still earned $2,424.

His biggest check of the year was earned in California where his final round ride scored 88.5-points and a check for $9,259. It’s clear he’s only getting better as time goes on, and will hopefully pull in scores that high if he earns his chance at the Thomas & Mack.

Strong Season Start

Telfer started the season off strong, earning second place in the final round at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for $15,411. This run earned another score in the high 80s, proving he is consistent in the arena, as all of his big wins were thanks to scores that high.

Despite not earning any 90-point rides yet, there is still time left in the season and this cowboy will have to win big if he wants to see his name up in lights. While all his peers are also fighting for the same spot, the next four weeks are crucial for athletes on the bubble.

Telfer has been battling hard to earn another qualification to the NFR since he didn’t compete in 2024 and his 2025 season was spent bouncing back from that. After landing at No. 15 in 2023, he’s coming back strong this season and proving it wasn’t a fluke when he earned his first qualification.