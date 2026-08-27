Bubble Watch: Lummus Races Against the Clock for Ninth NFR Qualification

Time is running out in the 2026 regular rodeo season, and athletes on the bubble will have to fight for their chance to land in the top 15. Eight-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) steer wrestling qualifier Will Lummus has his eye on the prize. Currently No. 16 in the world standings, he needs to climb the leaderboard a few more spots to safety.

Lummus Has Eyes on the Prize

With $95,195 earned so far this season, Lummus is just $2,000 away from surpassing Gavin Soileau at No. 15. After finishing as the reserve world champion in 2024 and 2025, Lummus needs a big late-season push to land him in Las Vegas.

Lummus is no stranger to the grit it takes to reach the top of the leaderboard. Ahead of last year’s NFR, Lummus entered at No. 15, climbing all the way to No. 2, earning $139,718 at the NFR alone. Now, he’ll have to do that again if he wants a chance at the NFR at all.

The cowboy began his professional career in 2012, earning his first qualification in 2018, and hasn’t missed an NFR since. Those eight back-to-back trips haven’t led to a world title yet, but Lummus still has years in the arena to prove he has what it takes.

Despite this being a slower season than those past, Lummus has still pulled in big wins. He scored his biggest win of the year at the Ogden Pioneer Days in early July, where he cashed in a check for $8,117.

Breaking Out of the Bubble

Will Lummus | Nathan Meyer Photography

Lummus has been chasing a world title for nearly a decade and has come close four times, earning his first reserve champion title in 2021 and again in 2022. Clearly, this cowboy is no stranger to success, so this season doesn’t fit the bill for him as he is struggling to land in the top 15.

With some new blood entering the steer wrestling arena, Lummus will have to up his game if he wants to pass those in front of him before time runs out.

No. 10 Trisyn Kalawaia and No. 8 Holden Myers would both be NFR rookies if they secure their qualifications in the coming weeks. While these athletes have youth on their side, 34-year-old Lummus has the veteran experience to get it done.

Right now, Lummus only needs $2,000 to enter the top 15, but his peers will also be working hard to secure their places in the world standings. As the season comes to an end in just over 30 days, Lummus will have to win big to earn his ninth trip to Las Vegas come December.