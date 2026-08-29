Four-Time World Champion Moves to No. 5 in Close World Standings Race

Rodeo athletes are in the final month of the professional season, and as time runs out to land in the top 15, many are working to secure their spot inside the Thomas & Mack.

Big Win For Thurston

Four-time world champion saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston is closing in on the lead in the world standings thanks to his win at the Xtreme Broncs Finals in Rapid City, S.D.

The win was huge for the cowboy as it was one of the last chances of the season to earn a check this big. Throughout two rounds of action, Thurston landed on top of the first round, tying for the win with an 88-point ride on Five Star Rodeo's Jessica Rabbit, bringing in a check for $9,595.

His success continued into the finals as he blazed into the arena on Calico Color from Burch Rodeo. The duo earned a 90-point ride for the second-place finish, earning another $7,242.

Despite not landing at the top of the leaderboard, Thurston’s consistency won him the average, with a total of 178 points on two head and $18,104 earned in the entire weekend.

This win propelled Thurston over the $200,000 mark in earnings for this season. Now with $202,475 he is just $3,000 away from Sage Newman at No. 4.

With the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) looming ahead for the cowboy, he is putting himself in a great position to earn big at the finals and hopefully land in No. 1 when it’s all said and done.

Taking Back His Title

After finishing at No. 5 last year, Thurston came in with something to prove this season. He’s looking to clinch his fifth world title (2016,2019, 2022-23) and his 12th NFR qualification (2015-25), and as of now, it’s looking like Thurston will see his name up in lights once again, as he's earned a qualification every year since 2015.

Once he arrives, Thurston will have his work cut out for him if he wants to pass any of the Wright brothers who currently hold down the top three spots. He’s $33,000 away from Rusty Wright in No. 1, but that gap can be closed in a single round win at the NFR.

With just weeks to go in the regular season, a check for nearly $20,000 is what every cowboy is gunning for. Thurston will hopefully ride this momentum through the end of September, winning as much as he can before crushing his performances in Las Vegas.

Once the lights come on in the Thomas & Mack, all bets are off, and the world champion title is anyone's game. Now, Thurston has his eye on the prize and won’t slow down until he’s earned his title back.