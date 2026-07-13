Bubble Watch: Calgary Success Fuels Steer Wrestler Colin Fox's Rookie Run to the NFR

With the 2026 rodeo season heating up, every ride counts for cowboys looking to secure their place at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). For a rookie like Colin Fox, sitting at No. 16 in the world for steer wrestling is a once in a lifetime opportunity to reach the Thomas & Mack arena his first year in ProRodeo.

Race for the Rookie Title

Fox has earned $57,984 so far this season, just $2,000 behind Cody Devers at No. 15. Fox continues to set a high bar for himself this season, not only in the race for the Resistol Rookie of the Year, but also in terms of reaching the NFR.

The cowboy pulled checks at the legendary Calgary Stampede, where he took home the win during Round 3 (3.8 seconds) for a $7,000 check and a second place finish (3.8 seconds) in Round 2 for $5,500. If the young cowboy can do that well on a stage like Calgary, imagine what he’ll be able to accomplish come December.

Fox set this pace early in the season as he took home the win at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Rookie Rally in January. Starting the year off with a nice chunk of change, he rallied on into the spring where he pulled in another win at the Resistol Rookie Roundup and the Buffalo Pro Rodeo presented by Bill Fick Ford on back to back days.

Season Successes

Fox has kept that momentum rolling throughout the season, cashing in again just weeks later at the Angelina Benefit Rodeo with a run of 4.6 seconds. The cowboy has shown that he has the speed to hold his own against seasoned pros and he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. His fastest time of the season being that 3.8 second run in Calgary just proves he’s only getting faster as the season progresses.

Most recently, the rookie has been successful at the Parker County Sheriffs Posse Frontier Days And PRCA Rodeo where his 4.3-second run earned him just over $3,000, and prior to that he earned checks three rodeos in a row.

Although Fox will have his work cut out for him heading into the rest of the season, his performance at Calgary and before just goes to show the potential this young athlete truly holds. With just a few months left to go in the regular season, every check will count for this 21-year-old fro Manvel, Texas as he works to make it to the NFR and earn the Resistol Rookie of the Year title.