Buddy Hawkins Using Veteran Experience to Lead Superstar Partner to NFR
Buddy Hawkins has been around the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association long enough to develop a full understanding of the cyclical nature of team roping partnerships.
The way he explains it is pretty straightforward: Generally, ropers start their careers with a partner of a similar age. After a few years, they split, usually trying to find a more experienced teammate who understands the nuances of rodeoing at a high level.
Once they’ve gained experience, a roper will sometimes migrate back to a person of a similar age before eventually becoming the leader in a partnership with a younger roper, showing them the best practices for success.
After more than a decade of heeling cattle as a PRCA member, that’s where Hawkins finds himself this season with new partner J.C. Yeahquo. And it’s a position he’s grateful to be in.
“I think in my particular case, I feel like I’m kind of a middle-aged guy, but I’m in a position where I’m just really excited about the future of the sport and I think that I have signed up with exactly that – the future,” Hawkins said. “I’d like to win a world championships and I think my best opportunity is with J.C. or someone like him.”
A six-time qualifier for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Hawkins needed a new partner coming into 2024. He and Andrew Ward had finished fourth in the world standings after reaching Las Vegas for the fourth straight year together to conclude 2023.
On the flip side, Yeahquo was also in search of a new teammate. In 2023, he and his brother, L.J., hit the circuit hard, finishing in 27th place, a career-high by far. But the next step was going to be a big one, and Yeahquo was eager to find someone who could help him take it.
“I didn’t know who he had on his mind about roping with, but I knew there had been quite a few breakups as far as last year with all the teams and stuff,” Yeahquo said. “I was kind of thinking I wasn’t going to get Buddy because of all the guys that had made the Finals that were going to be looking for partners and stuff. Luckily, he picked me.”
Their work together started in the offseason as Hawkins came down to Oklahoma to rope with Yeahquo at his family’s home. A few weeks later, Yeahquo was in Stephenville, Texas, at Hawkins’ place doing the same thing.
Hawkins’ is mentoring Yeahquo, but less about the do's and don’ts of actually throwing a rope. Instead, the focus has been how to handle scheduling and time management, things that can be difficult for young competitors to understand until they’ve experienced them firsthand.
“It doesn’t matter how young or old you are, nobody likes five all-nighters in a row. You can avoid that best if you have rodeo experience to start with,” Hawkins said with a laugh. “J.C. is a full-grown header. I’m not coming at him like a parent. It’s more a fellow competitor. I’m just expressing to him some of the experiences that I’ve had and the things that worked and the things that didn’t work at a similar point in my career. … He’s learned a ton on his own and the worst thing I could do is backtrack the part that he’s already doing so well.”
While they picked up some money together early in the winter schedule, the biggest moment for the tandem came at RodeoHouston back in March. Together, they won the finals and walked away with more than $50,000. That vaulted them to the top of the PRCA header and heeler standings, respectively, for several weeks.
Both men are still firmly entrenched in second place in their respective categories. Yeahquo has more than $76,500 in earnings as a header, while Hawkins has just over $81,000 as a heeler.
Maintaining that consistent approach is the focus for the duo as they head into the summer run. So far, June has seen the pair find some positive footing as they’ve already won the Earl Anderson Memorial Rodeo in Grover, Colo., and the 101 Wild West Rodeo in Ponca City, Okla., with a runner-up showing at the Evergreen (Colo.) Rodeo.
Now, it’s about maintaining that momentum the rest of the summer. With a lot of rodeoing still to go, the duo is in a good spot to reach the NFR together this winter together.
It’s a reality Yeahquo has a hard time truly fathoming. He had hoped working with Hawkins would lead to success on a bigger scale, but never envisioned the spot they’re currently in. That’s why his focus remains simple – keep doing what’s working and the rest will sort itself out.
“I think you get a 10-heeler and an NFR qualifier and someone who has done as much as Buddy has, it just makes it to where you don’t have to think about anything but heading the steer. He’s going to be there waiting and ready before I’m ready,” Yeahquo said. “It feels like I just have to keep roping and not think about the standings or anything like that until the end is over.”