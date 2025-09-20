Bull Rider Mason Moody Closing In on First NFR Spot After Impressive Season

The end of the 2025 regular rodeo season is drawing near, and for some athletes this has been the best year of their career. Bull rider Mason Moody is no exception as he is on track to secure his first National Finals Rodeo qualification of his career.

At just 22, the cowboy out of Letcher, South Dakota has made his mark in the bull riding arena. In 2024, he won the Badlands Circuit Finals and finished at No. 23 in the world standings with $96,663 in season earnings. This year he came out guns blazing, with one goal in mind; to make it to the NFR.

His season started off a little slow, taking home top 10 places at most of the rodeos he went to. It wasn’t until later in the season when Moody kicked it up a notch, and started competing at levels seen in the Thomas and Mack arena.

At some of the bigger rodeos this season, he was showing significant power, taking third at the Horse Heaven Roundup Rodeo and second at Walla Walla Frontier Days. This time of the year is crucial for athletes, as many are trying to clinch their spot for December. Although Moody wasn’t blowing out the competition, he did more than enough to break into the top 10 in the world standings.

A Solid NFR Performance Could Change His Career

Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moody is on his way to double his season earnings from this year compared to last. With $151,767 made so far, he could bring home just as much with a solid performance at the NFR. He currently sits at No. 9 in the world, and with just two rodeo weekends left, he is sure to continue competing until the end.

While he is only $3,000 between him and the No. 11 spot, he is $20,000 ahead of the No. 16 spot. Since there isn’t a lot of time left to go, those behind him in the standings would have to push to insane levels if they wanted to kick him out of the top 15.

With a season like no other behind him, Moody is racing to his spot at the NFR in December. If he finishes in the top 10 at the NFR he has the potential to set himself up as one to watch in the bull riding arena.

Those who’ve qualified for the NFR will be announced by the end of October, and will battle it out for a world title in Las Vegas in December.

