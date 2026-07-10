Bull Rider Noah Lee Earns More Than $21,000 in Calgary. See Who Advanced From Pool B.

Things are heating up at the legendary Calgary Stampede as winners of Pool B are moving on and proving themselves to be some of the best athletes in the game right now. From world standing leaders to those pushing for a spot in the top 15, this batch of athletes did not disappoint in Alberta.

Rough Stock Lineup

Bradlee Miller started things off strong in the bareback riding. The cowboy is looking to hold onto his No. 1 spot in the world right now, and his performance at Calgary has allowed him to do so.

The cowboy secured the round two Pool B win with 88 points on Yule Rodeo's Blue Bells and is now moving on in the competition. Roedy Farrell, won the first round with 87.5 points on Macza Pro Rodeo's Side Show.

Bareback Riding: The cowboys advancing will be Bradlee Miller, Roedy Farrell, and Jess Pope.

At No. 10 in the world standings, any check would help saddle bronc rider Gus Gaillard secure his spot in the top 15. He did not disappoint in Calgary as the cowboy landed on top of the second go with a massive 90-point ride on Yule Rodeo's Mary Lou, taking home $7,000.

Coleman Shallbetter, took the first round with 87.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Business Girl and while it was enough to move on, the cowboy couldn’t best Miller’s high score of the night.

Saddle Bronc Riding: The cowboys advancing are Coleman Shallbetter, Gus Gaillard, and Logan Hay.

Tristen Hutchings stepped into the arena as the No. 1 bull rider in the world, and he showed why as he took the round two win thanks to his 88.5-point ride on Wayne Vold Rodeo's Carved In Stone. He added another $9,083 check to his name, furthering his lead.

The show belonged to Noah Lee though who has been on a heater lately. In total, Lee took home $21,533 for his efforts in the pool competitions.

Bull Riding: The cowboys advancing are Noah Lee, Tristen Hutchings, and Boudreaux Campbell.

Timed Event Action

The pace was set quickly in steer wrestling as the time to beat in the first round was 4 seconds flat. Ty Erickson and Dalton Massey tied in the first round with that time while Trisyn Kalawaia was the only cowboy in round two to secure that same exact time and take home the win, earning himself the biggest check for steer wrestlers of $7,000.

Round three got even faster when Don Payne threw his steer in 3.7.

Steer Wrestling: The cowboys advancing are Ty Erickson, Trisyn Kalawaia, and Gavin Soileau.

The tie-down roping in Calgary is a fast and furious affair. Brushton Minton continues to be at the top of his game this season as he came in hot during round one, pulling in the fastest time of the day with 7.1 seconds. Hunter Herrin tried to best his time during round two, but couldn’t quite match the feat as he won the round with a time of 7.7 seconds.

John Douch set the arena on fire in round three when he had to win the round to advance and did so with a 7.4-second run.

Tie-down Roping: Cowboys advancing are Brushton Minton, John Douch, and Hunter Herrin.

Barrel Racers On Top

Carlee Otero did not come to lose in Alberta as she raced into the arena and quickly landed on top thanks to her run of 16.92 seconds.

From there, the cowgirls just got faster. In round two, it was Hayle Gibson-Stillwell who topped the leaderboard with her blazing 16.89 for the $7,000 day money check. Finally in round three, Otero ran her fastest time of the week with a 16.79 to take the win.

Barrel Racing: The cowgirls advancing are Carlee Otero, Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, and Gracen Harman.

The ladies continued to be fierce in the breakaway roping competition. Cheyanne McCartney put on a show for the crowd being the only cowgirl in this pool to capture all three calves clean. For her three days worth of work, she is taking home $19,500 in total.

Round one belonged to McCartney with her 3.1-second run. She followed that up in round two with a smoking-fast 2.5-second run for another $7,000 paycheck. In round three, Macy Young found her way to the top with a 2.5.

Breakaway Roping: The cowgirls moving on are Cheyanne McCartney, Macy Young and Jordi Edens-Mitchell.