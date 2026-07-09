Riley Webb Continues To Pull Ahead In World Title Race After St. Paul Win

A three-time world champion is once again pulling ahead in the race for another tie-down roping title as Riley Webb continues to dominate in the arena this season. After earning the crown in 2025, Webb is setting the pace for four wins in a row as world champion.

No. 1 For A Reason

The cowboy sits at No. 1 in the world standings and after a solid finish at the St. Paul rodeo last weekend, he is pulling further ahead of the No. 2 cowboy, Kincade Henry. Webb now sits $60,000 ahead of his next competitor with $207,365 earned so far this season, compared to Henry’s $147,672.

After two rounds in St. Paul, Webb secured a tie for the win and earned $7,812. With a 7.5-second run in round one and a 7.9-second run in round two, he set a pace that was hard to beat and even harder to overcome. Despite earning fifth in round two, the margin of error was slim.

He took that momentum and kept it rolling as he has earned a check at nearly every rodeo he’s been at this month, including another win at the Eugene Pro Rodeo just days later, and is now working his way through the Calgary Stampede.

Early in the year, and fresh off his NFR win, he slid into a $65,000 check at RodeoHouston, solidifying his dominance this year. This puts his number of rodeo wins at five, and allowed him to secure the most money out of any timed event athlete in the game.

Seven Second Wins

Webb continues to be no stranger to the spotlight this year, after winning the National Finals Rodeo average, the 22-year-old cowboy is ready to prove he has the talent of legends by going back-to-back this season. In just four years, Webb has been to the NFR four times, and the title at three of them.

While the rest of the athletes in the tie-down roping arena are putting up a valiant effort, Webb is setting a standard they are finding hard to keep up with. He takes home wins with runs in the seven-second range, which the rest of his competitors are finding hard to match as Webb sets the bar higher and higher throughout the season.

With some big opportunities to win ahead this month, Webb will have the opportunity to solidify his win even this early on in the season. As he continues to pull further ahead, watching what this young cowboy is capable of could be one of the biggest highlights of the season.