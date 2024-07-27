Bull Rider Sets New High Mark in Spanish Fork, Utah While Others Win Thousands
The Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo wrapped up on Wednesday, July 24. Cowboys and cowgirls make the trek and follow each other south from Calgary, across Utah, and then on to the "Daddy of 'Em All." One of the must stop rodeos is held in Spanish Fork, Utah.
Younger brother, Wyatt Bray, helped his older sibling Paden win the all-around title at the Fiesta Days Rodeo in Spanish Fork. The Bray brothers tied for sixth in the first round of the team roping, and Paden went on to tie for second in the second round of the calf roping.
Kade Berry from Weatherford, Texas rode the big buckskin, Gun Fire, of Frontier Rodeo Company to win the bareback riding. Berry sits within the top 50 in the world in the No. 27 position.
The man from Minnesota, J.D. Struxness, swept the steer wrestling average, winning both rounds with sub-four-second runs. Struxness rode Ty Erickson's horse Crush—the same horse that Erickson just won Calgary on. Struxness currently sits number seven in the World Standings and put another $15,134 towards his name with all the winnings in Spanish Fork.
Brye Crites (No. 31 header) and Tyler Worley (No. 27 heeler) continue their success from over the 4th of July in Spanish Fork. This team placed at several rodeos over Cowboy Christmas: Mandan, N.D.; Belle Fourche, S.D.; Cody, Wyo.; Red Lodge, Mont.; and Oakley, Utah (total of $12,442 in winnings). Crites and Worley's times of 4.3 and 5.2 seconds in Spanish Fork, pulled off the average win in the team roping and earned $6,449 for the win.
Four-Time World Champion Zeke Thurston's win in the saddle bronc riding earned him over $12,000. He and Two Good from Frontier Rodeo Company paired up for 88.5-points. This win pushes him up the ladder in the world standings to No. 6.
Veterans, Cory Solomon and Marty Yates, tied for the win in the tie-down roping. Both won money in the second round. Yates split fourth three-ways, and Solomon placed seventh. The pair both roped their calves in 16.8 seconds. Each roper was paid $6,028 for their efforts.
Lindsay Sears and SME One of A Kind (First Down Dash x Sugar Moon Express) won the barrel racing competition. Sears and "Mojo" just advanced from the Quarter Finals in Cheyenne and look strong to keep working their way through the bracket-system.
Tristen Hutchings rode Cold Roll of Frontier Rodeo to a score of 92.5 poins. This ride changes the leaderboard as the highest marked bull ride of the PRCA season. Since winning the Reno Rodeo; Hutchings has struggled to cover bulls. His win in Spanish Fork gave him some much needed confidence and propelled him to win his performance in the Quarter Finals at Cheyenne. This momentum makes him a dangerous contender in the world standings, where he ranks at No. 6.
Fiesta Days Rodeo Results:
All-around cowboy: Paden Bray, $4,673, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Kade Berry, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Gun Fire, $12,232; 2. Wacey Schalla, 88, $9,378; 3. Tilden Hooper, 87.5, $6,931; 4. Caleb Bennett, 86.5, $4,485; 5. Nick Pelke, 86, $2,854; 6. (tie) Richmond Champion and Jess Pope, 85.5, $1,835 each; 8. (tie) Jaceklane Frost, Clay Jorgenson, Sam Petersen and Weston Timberman, 85, $306 each.
Steer wrestling:
First round: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.9 seconds, $4,324; 2. Winsten McGraw, 4.0, $3,760; 3. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.1, $3,196; 4. (tie) Tanner Milan and Colton Mooney, 4.2, $2,350 each; 6. Mike McGinn, 4.3, $1,504; 7. (tie) Ty Bauerle and Cash Robb, 4.4, $658 each.
Second round: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.7 seconds, $4,324; 2. (tie) Ty Bauerle and Rowdy Parrott, 4.1, $3,478 each; 4. Gavin Soileau, 4.2, $2,632; 5. (tie) Will Lummus and Rooster Yazzie, 4.3, $1,786 each; 7. (tie) Jesse Brown, Stephen Culling and Darcy Kersh, 4.4, $439 each.
Average: 1. J.D. Struxness, 7.6 seconds on two head, $6,486; 2. Ty Bauerle, 8.5, $5,640; 3. Winsten McGraw, 9.2, $4,794; 4. Darcy Kersh, 9.3, $3,948; 5. Jesse Brown, 9.4, $3,102; 6. Rowdy Parrott, 9.5, $2,256; 7. Tyler Pearson, 9.6, $1,410; 8. Ryan Shuckburgh, 9.7, $564.
Team roping:
First round: 1. Cyle Denison/Tanner Braden, 4.2 seconds, $4,299 each; 2. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 4.3, $3,739; 3. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $3,178; 4. (tie) Luke Brown/Travis Graves and Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.5, $2,337 each; 6. (tie) Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray and Billy Bob Brown/Josh Patton, 4.7, $1,215 each; 8. (tie) Shay Dixon Carroll/Jace Helton and Chaz Kananen/Britt Newman, 5.0, $187 each.
Second round: 1. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 3.7 seconds, $4,299 each; 2. (tie) Jr. Dees/JC Flake and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.9, $3,458 each; 4. (tie) Pedro Egurrola/Cory Petska and J.C. Yeahquo/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.2, $2,337 each; 6. Curry Kirchner/Jake Edwards, 4.4, $1,495; 7. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 4.5, $935; 8. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 4.8, $374.
Average: 1. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 9.5 seconds on two head, $6,449 each; 2. Luke Brown/Travis Graves, 9.7, $5,608; 3. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 10.1, $4,767; 4. (tie) Shay Dixon Carroll/Jace Helton and Cole Thomas/Dylin Ahlstrom, 10.3, $3,505 each; 6. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 10.8, $2,243; 7. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 11.3, $1,402; 8. Coy Rahlmann/Ross Ashford, 11.8, $561
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Zeke Thurston, 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Two Good, $12,098; 2. (tie) Kade Bruno, Brody Cress and Lefty Holman, 87.5, $6,855 each; 5. (tie) Damian Brennan, Zachary Dallas, Mitch Pollock, Ryder Sanford and Jesse Wright, 86, $1,532 each.
Tie-down roping:
First round: 1. Cole Clemons, 7.5 seconds, $4,299; 2. Bryce Derrer, 7.9, $3,739; 3. Tuf Case Cooper, 8.1, $3,178; 4. Blane Cox, 8.3, $2,617; 5. (tie) Joel Harris, Hunter Herrin, Quade Hiatt and Ryan Jarrett, 8.4, $1,215 each.
Second round: 1. Garrett Elmore, 7.4 seconds, $4,299; 2. (tie) Paden Bray and Tyler Milligan, 7.6, $3,458 each; 4. (tie) Beau Cooper, Trevor Hale and Marty Yates, 7.7, $2,056 each; 7. Cory Solomon, 7.8, $935; 8. Booker McCutchen, 8.0, $374.
Average: 1. (tie) Cory Solomon and Marty Yates, 16.8 seconds on two head, $6,028 each; 3. (tie) Kyle Lucas, Marcos Costa and Booker McCutchen, 17.8, $3,925 each; 6. (tie) Macon Murphy and Joel Harris, 17.9, $1,823 each; 8. Tuf Case Cooper, 18.1, $561.
Barrel racing: 1. Lindsay Sears, 16.83 seconds, $12,592; 2. Margo Crowther, 16.87, $10,074; 3. (tie) Ashley Castleberry and Hailey Kinsel, 16.88, $7,241 each; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 16.90, $5,037; 6. Michelle Alley, 16.94, $3,778; 7. Kassie Mowry, 16.96, $3,148; 8. (tie) Andrea Busby and Katelyn Scott, 16.98, $2,676 each; 10. Sissy Winn, 16.99, $2,204; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.01, $1,889; 12. Carlee Otero, 17.05, $1,574; 13. Jamie Olsen, 17.08, $1,259; 14. Emma Charleston, 17.11, $944; 15. Jordon Briggs, 17.12, $630.
Bull riding: 1. Tristen Hutchings, 92.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Cold Roll, $12,267; 2. Cooper James, 89.5, $9,405; 3. Josh Frost, 88.5, $6,951; 4. Coy Pollmeier, 88, $4,498; 5. (tie) Jeter Lawrence and Bo Vocu, 87, $2,453 each; 7. Jace Trosclair, 86.5, $1,636; 8. Clayton Sellars, 86, $1,227.