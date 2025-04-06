Bull Rider Trey Benton III Sidelined After Injury at Rodeo Austin
With $1.5 million in career earnings and seven National Finals Rodeo qualifications under his belt, bull rider Trey Benton III was set to make a big comeback in 2025. At 33 years old, the Richards, Texas, cowboy has been battling to make it back to the NFR since his last qualification in 2021. In 2023, he earned an impressive $107,479 during the season and finished just outside of the top 15 at No. 17 in the World Standings.
The 2012 PRCA Resistol Bull Riding Rookie of the Year had earned some major wins already this season, from the Xtreme Bull Bash in Lufkin, Texas, with a 90-point ride to the Brighton Field Days Festival Xtreme Bulls in Okeechobee, Fla., with 88 points. Both victories were worth five figure paydays that had boosted him to no. 7 in the World Standings.
This season was looking stellar for Benton, coming out of the lucrative winter building rodeos into the spring run. Unfortunately, he sustained injuries in the March 21 performance of Rodeo Austin that will hamper his momentum for a portion of the season. Benton had also qualified to the Finals at RODEOHOUSTON, which he had to forego after the injury.
Benton suffered a broken right tibia, which was surgically repaired on March 26. Hoping to be back for the heat of the summer run, Benton was quoted in the PRCA news, "This is the part of bull riding that people don't see. When everybody sees you winning, they think about how easy of a job you've got. But then you break your leg or something and have to get it fixed and wait it out. They don't see this side. They don't see the dark side."
Benton's description of rodeo and the challenges that come with it is a stark reminder of how quickly things can change from one minute to the next in this sport. Although rodeo athletes will be the first to tell you they have the best job in the world, because they love it wholeheartedly, it is far from an easy one.
Dr. Tandy Freeman, the incredible doctor who has dedicated his career to the athletes of professional rodeo, ensured Benton was in good hands. An orthopedic specialist at Baylor, Scott and White, in Dallas, Texas, placed a rod and two screws in Benton's leg. The Rodeo On SI team sends our best wishes for Benton's full and speedy recovery.