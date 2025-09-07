’Too Risky’—Barcelona Sent Frenkie de Jong Injury Update by Netherlands Manager
Frenkie de Jong will soon undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury he sustained on international duty, although Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman believes the midfielder has avoided a major setback.
De Jong has been a feature of the Dutch national team since breaking through with Ajax at the end of the 2010s. The Barcelona star earned his 60th cap on Thursday night in a 1–1 draw with Poland, but was forced off late with what Koeman later said was glute tightness.
While there was a sense of precaution regarding his 83rd-minute substitution, De Jong has since exited the Dutch camp and returned to Barcelona after it was deemed that he wouldn’t be fit to play against Lithuania on Sunday.
That news may have concerned Barça supporters, especially given the midfielder’s injury history since he joined the club, but their former boss, Koeman, has played down the severity of De Jong’s issue.
“I don’t think it’s very serious, but it’s too risky to let him play,” the Netherlands manager said. “It wasn’t enough to give him a chance in Sunday’s match.”
Koeman’s side will be expected to cruise past Lithuania in their fourth World Cup qualifier, with the Oranje currently top of Group G, having amassed seven points from three games.
De Jong was back in Catalonia over the weekend and is set to undergo more tests on Monday. Hansi Flick will want the Dutchman fit and available for Sunday’s La Liga clash against Valencia, but the German will also be thinking about the start of their Champions League campaign away at Newcastle United the following Thursday.
The 28-year-old has been an integral part of Barcelona’s engine room in 2025, forming an outstanding partnership with Pedri. Despite his re-emergence under Flick, an absence this weekend wouldn’t be a disaster given who the manager can call upon in reserve. Barça have Gavi and Marc Casadó waiting in the wings.