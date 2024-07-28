Bull Rider Wins over $10,000 For One Ride in Badlands Circuit
Three Badlands Circuit rodeos wrapped up this week and last in Deadwood, Mitchell (Corn Palace Stampede), and Burke, S.D.
Thayne Elshere, the Badlands Circuit All-Around Leader, captured the Burke Stampede Rodeo's All-Around title from the rough stock end of the arena. Elshere competes in both the saddle bronc and bull riding. The cowboy placed third in the bronc riding, but failed to cover his bull—along with every bull rider besides Blaine Beaty. Because Beaty made the only qualified bull ride in Burke, he took home the entire purse for $10,178.
In a battle to see who will be the year-end champion, the No. 1 cowboy in the Badlands Circuit Bareback Riding, Kyle Bloomquist, won in Burke, and the No. 2 cowboy, Andy Gingerich went on to win in Mitchell.
Sawyer Strand, currently ranked number 10 in the circuit and Sterling Lee, ranked at number 22, two Badlands circuit cowboys, won the steer wrestling in Mitchell and Burke, respectively.
Jacob Krammer was the champion saddle bronc rider in Mitchell, S.D. He currently ranks 10th in the Badlands circuit.
Austin Hurlburt leads the pack in the tie-down roping for the Badlands circuit. Taking the top spot in Mitchell, the Norfolk, Nebr. man just keeps adding to his lead.
Badlands circuit cowgirls, Molly Otto (no. 4) and McKenzie Jendersee (no 13.) won the barrel racing in Mitchell and Burke, respectively. Jendersee will need to move up to the top 12 to make the year-end circuit finals.
Josie Mousel won Mitchell's breakaway roping. Mousel sits third in the Badlands Circuit standings for the year. Two other Badlands Circuit cowgirls, Jenna Fulton (no. 8) and Sawyer Gilbert (no 22) tied for the win in Burke.
Jestyn Woodward won the bull riding in Deadwood. He currently sits second in the Badlands Circuit. His win at the Days of '76 puts him $1,172 away from leading the the circuit.
Deadwood Days of '76 Rodeo Winners:
All-around cowboy: Jason Schaffer, $2,354, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Leighton Berry, on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Sippin Firewater, and R.C. Landingham, on Dakota Rodeo's American Grafiti, 87 points, $5,293 each
Steer wrestling: 1. Gus Franzen, 8.8 seconds on two head, $3,973.
Team roping: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Lane Mitchell, 10.0 seconds on two head, $3,354 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Q McWhorter, 87.5 points on Sutton Rodeos' South Point, $6,007.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Blane Cox and Dylan Hancock, 18.8 seconds on two head each, $3,776 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Wenda Johnson, 17.16 seconds, $5,573.
Steer roping: 1. Kelton McMillen, 37.0 seconds on three head, $3,142.
Bull riding: 1. Jestyn Woodward, 88.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Dr Campbell, $5,809
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Harley Meged and Joey Williams, 2.1 seconds each.
Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Winners:
All-around cowboy: Clay Clayman, $3,133, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Andy Gingerich, 84 points on Sutton Rodeos' Howl At The Moon, $2,194.
Steer wrestling: 1. Sawyer Strand, 4.0 seconds, $2,703.
Team roping: 1. Carson Coffelt/Clay Clayman, 6.2 seconds, $2,193 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jacob Kammerer, 87.5 points on Sutton Rodeos' Knobs, $2,735.
Tie-down roping: 1. Austin Hurlburt, 9.3 seconds, $2,141.
Barrel racing: 1. Molly Otto, 17.46 seconds, $2,711.
Bull riding: 1. Coy Thorson, 87.5 points on Sutton Rodeos' Crystal X, $2,707
Breakaway roping: 1. Josie Mousel, 2.1 seconds, $2,899.
Burke Stampede Rodeo Winners:
All-around cowboy: Thayne Elshere, $1,560, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback riding: 1. Kyle Bloomquist, 87.5 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Black Mamba, $2,143.
Steer wrestling: 1. Sterling Lee, 5.4 seconds, $1,840.
Team roping: 1. Dalton Turner/Cooper Bruce, 5.9 seconds, $2,108 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Noel Johnson, 85 points on Big Bucks Rodeo's Freckles, $2,752
Tie-down roping: 1. Denton Oestmann, 10.2 seconds, $1,717.
Barrel racing: 1. McKenzie Jendersee, 17.61 seconds, $1,601.
Bull riding: 1. Blaine Beaty, 76 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Spotted Freak, $10,178.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Jenna Fulton, Sawyer Gilbert and Jessica Holmes, 2.4 seconds, $2,224 each.