Bullfighters Only Announces Exciting Inaugural Event in South Dakota
With opportunities arising across the country for rodeo athletes, there is a new one to take note of - it’s for none other than our talented and fearless freestyle bullfighters.
On Saturday, January 4th, Bullfighters Only (BFO) announced their inaugural event, “BFO Black Hills,” in Rapid City, S.D. In previous events held during the year, $10,000 was awarded to the winner. Assuming that’s the same, this would be another big payday for these competitors.
When it comes to bullfighting, there are two different categories—freestyle and Cowboy Protection. Cowboy Protection is what you see at every rodeo. Bullfighters put it all on the line to keep riders from sustaining injury, even if that means putting themselves in harm's way.
Some of the best cowboy protectors the sport of rodeo has seen the likes of Dusty Tuckness and Cody Webster start their bullfighting careers in the BFO arena. It’s no small feat to be a competitor in these events. Having to be invited to the bullfights hosted throughout the year and ultimately be in the top 12 highest point earners secure their spot to compete for a World Championship in Las Vegas, Nev.
Freestyle bullfighting is what’s demonstrated at events that the BFO produce. Each athlete gets 60 seconds to put on a show for the judges and audience. Scored on a 100-point scale, the man gets 50 points as does the bull. The bullfighter is scored on style, control, and how he moves around the bull. The animal athlete he’s competing with is scored on: aggression, speed, and how he stays engaged with the man in the arena.
Tyler Mansell has been competing in Bullfighters-Only events since 2020. He shared his thoughts on what this inaugural event means for the sport.
“As a 2x Bullfighters Only World Champion, I’ve experienced firsthand what this organization can do for freestyle bullfighters. Since the day I started, I wanted to be the best and that is what drives me to keep getting better. The hard work and dedication I put into the sport I love, is such a rewarding feeling. The new event in South Dakota provides more exposure for the sport and allows us to keep showing everyone our craft of bullfighting.”
“As far as Rapid City goes, it’s the first one of the year, it’s a full clean slate, all of us are pumped up and ready to go. This event sets the tone for the rest of the year in my opinion, you start strong you finish strong,” shared two-time BFO World Championship qualifier Tyler Washburn.
As these bullfighters prepare for a year of competition ahead of them, ones invited to the inaugural BFO Black Hills will take part in the history of their sport.