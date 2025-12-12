Round 8 of the NFR Delivers Shocking Turns and Major Challenges for Contestants

The National Finals Rodeo is always full of twists and turns with unexpected wins and sometimes a runaway title. The big show this year has certainly had its share of ups and downs and Round No. 8 was just as important in the race for the world title.

None of the races are secured yet. There are plenty of assumptions and "what if" strategies yet to be calculated. Here are some of the impactful moments of Round No. 8.

Veteran Bareback Rider Surprisingly Struggling

Tilden Hooper | Nathan Meyer Photography

Tilden Hooper has been to the NFR a total of 10 times since his first appearance in 2008. He is certainly a veteran of the sport at 37 years old.

When the Carthage, Texas man took the win at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup he climbed up in the standings to within striking distance and then he completed the task at the Governor's Cup.

The tenth trip to Las Vegas has certainly not been what Hooper expected or is known for. He has yet to strike in the money spots.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Jess Pope is finding his way to a possible second world title. In Round No. 8, the Kansas man took another round win with his 88.25-point ride on Deep Springs from Four Star Rodeo.

The matchup may have seemed like deja vu for Pope. Seven years ago, Pope was the Permit Challenge winner on a horse named Deep Springs at the Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale. He and the horse are a perfect match.

The bareback riding has become a race to watch. It appeared that Rocker Steiner all but had the World Championship locked up early on, but after reviewing the numbers, if the race ended after Round 8, Pope would be the World Champion.

Stetson Wright Returns to Form After Rough Round No. 7

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

The toll a body takes after competing in the rough stock events here at the NFR every night is nearly impossible to imagine. Two-event cowboys take a beating even when they are winning. Stetson Wright has looked like Superman to everyone right up to Round No. 7. Then the ultimate scare happened.

Wright was on the arena floor in obvious pain after he got on his re-ride bull. Fans questioned whether the superstar would be back for Round No. 8. Stetson seemed to have no hesitation at all even in extreme pain. He commented, "No injury, I'm good."

He proved it on Thursday evening when he first rode his saddle bronc to 82.75 points. That ride must have loosened him up a little because when he nodded his head in the bull riding, there was never a question whether he would make the buzzer. Jump for jump, Stetson matched New Frontier Rodeo's Jim Dandy and ended in the fourth place position for the round with 88 points.

The effort from Wright and seemingly impossible comeback kept him positioned as the projected World Champion.

The victor of the evening in the bull riding was a familiar face to the winner's circle, TJ Gray. In back-to-back round wins, Gray made a stellar ride on Rafter G Rodeo's Doze You Down. Together, the pair jumped, kicked, and spurred to a 90.75 score and another check worth $36,668.

Other Round No. 8 Champions

Kincade Henry | Nathan Meyer Photography

Weston Patterson earned his first round win of 2025 aboard Cowboy Fool from Summit Pro Rodeo with 89 points.

Tucker Allen continues his reign in the steer wrestling with yet another trip to the South Point. Allen stopped the clock at 3.9 seconds to edge out Jesse Brown for the win.

Kolton Schmidt and Jonathan Torres earned their second round win with a 3.8-second run. This pair has been chipping away every night and has earned their way right to the top of the projected World Championship standings. If the NFR was over, they would be the spoilers and have earned their first gold buckles.

Kincade Henry continues to be solid and fast in the tie-down. Round No. 8 was his second evening to earn the trip to the South Point. After throwing his hands up at 7.0 seconds, Henry deposited another $36,668.

The beautiful, record-setting palomino stallion was sure-footed in Round 8, and that's exactly what it took to get the win. In another round of very questionable ground conditions for the barrel racers, Tricia Aldridge rose to the top to earn the win with a run of 13.64.

Full results can be found at prorodeo.com.

