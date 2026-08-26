Caldwell Night Rodeo Championships and Payouts Pivotal in 2026 NFR Race

The late summer northwest run hints that the end of the season is very near for professional rodeo.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo adds $350,000 to the pot, creating opportunities to move into the top 15. Time is rapidly dwindling, with September 30 just over a month away.

It isn't often that a cowboy (or girl) takes home both rounds and an average check, but it does happen. That is exactly what saddle bronc rider Zac Dallas did. Taking home nearly $13,700, he was the lone athlete to post a pair of 90-plus-point rides.

While nobody else set the bar that high, both tie-down roper Ty Harris and bareback rider Jess Pope won the first rounds of their respective events and placed third in the finals.

Both Pope and Harris are firmly planted inside the top 10, which obviously doesn't guarantee them a trip to the Thomas & Mack, but neither is sweating it out. Pope is sitting No.3 in the World and Harris No. 6.

Noticeable World Standings Jumps After Champions Were Crowned

Zac Dallas | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

Zac Dallas is the name that jumps off the page, as he had considerable ground to make up going into last week and did just that. He climbed all the way to the No.15 hole in the saddle bronc riding.

One barrel racer also made a big splash — Andrea Busby,

Like most of the Wilderness Circuit rodeos, the ground is very fast at Caldwell, meaning a sub-17-second run on a standard is the only way someone is going to take home a decent check. Busby started her week off just right in the first round.

Busby took home a third-place check in Round 1 before tying Tricia Aldridge in the Finals, which secured her the overall title by five one-hundredths of a second over Aldridge.

The Texas cowgirl was barely inside the top 25 before Caldwell, but with more than $11,000 there and checks at Moses Lake, Wash., and Gooding, Idaho, she jumped to No. 20. Another $10,000 boost would put her inside the top 15.

There are fewer than five weeks until the professional rodeo year officially comes to a close, and rodeos like Caldwell make all of the difference in the final month of the season. Not a lot is guaranteed in this sport, but one thing is for certain: some of these champions will be in that yellow arena when December comes around.