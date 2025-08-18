Caldwell Night Rodeo Wins Help Contestants Chasing NFR Dreams
The Caldwell Night Rodeo has been a part of the PRCA for the last 100 years (joined back in 1925) and it seems that each year the spectacle gets bigger and better. This year's rodeo crept up on a payout of nearly $400,000. There was big success across the board, but some who sit on the bubble really came through to help their chances of making the NFR this year, primarily in the timed events.
Steer Wrestling and Team Roping Champions
Texas cowboy Holden Myers found himself at the top of the average after two full rounds of steer wrestling to beat out world champion Ty Erickson. He was as consistent as an athlete could hope to be with 4.0 and 4.1 second runs that placed him second in the first round and the finals to take home a near $8,500 for 8.1 seconds of work. Myers finds himself as the No. 15 cowboy in the world, a mere $2,000 ahead of the No.16 man, Dalton Massey.
A pair of family members from Alberta found themselves at the top of the leaderboard in the team roping- Dawson and Dillon Graham. The pair split third in the first round and second in the finals to further their efforts into the Thomas and Mack come December. The pair sits at No.18 and No. 17 in the world, $2,000 behind the No.15 spot, with $81,000 won on the year.
Women's Event Winners
Between both the breakaway and the barrel racing there were a pair of champions who are riding "the bubble" for their qualifications into the finals- No.14 Beau Peterson in the breakaway and No. 21 Katelyn Scott (as of August 15 per the WPRA).
Prior to Caldwell, Peterson had a near $10,000 lead over the No.16 cowgirl, Erin Johnson. With her near clean house up in Idaho she continued to distance herself. The Kansas cowgirl ended up third in the first round and then went on to win both the finals and the average to earn her $8,725.
Scott is on the outside looking for the barrel racing, but there are a lot of runs left to make and a lot of money left to win. If she keeps performing like she did in Caldwell she'll have a shot at making it to the big show. The Texas native ran the fastest time of the rodeo in the finals to take the average by .01 over Tricia Aldridge to win over seven grand. She has a $16k gap to make up (as of August 15) to bump out Wenda Johnson.
The northwest run is in full swing. There will be plenty of shakeups in the world standings as the next six weeks closes in and the end of the regular season rapidly approaches. Caldwell does their best to put on a great production for the athletes and they take great pride in their ability to help athletes make a push for the bright lights of the Thomas and Mack.