Stetson Jorgensen Finds Winner's Circle in NFR Round 10 Steer Wrestling

The 10th round brought the heat in the steer wrestling. Stetson Jorgensen clocked the fastest time tonight with a 3.4-second run, adding another NFR round win to his career. Stetson secured his average spot as well.

Rowdy Parrot got more round money after placing second with his 3.8-second run and also clinching his spot in the average. Both Stetson and Rowdy were riding Ty, Erickson's horse Crush.

Another trip to the pay window for Will Lummus after he tossed a steer in 3.9 seconds to land in the third spot in tonight's round. After coming out of the average in the first round, Lummus was chasing round wins.

After having a spectacular finals winning over $130,000, Ty Erickson did not have the Round 10 he was hoping for after he had a steer get away from him, dropping him out of average.

Round 10 Where Gold Buckle Dreams Come True

Tucker Allen | Nathan Meyer Photography

Tucker Allen has been a straight machine throughout the 2025 NFR. Tonight, Allen entered the tenth round sitting second in the world standings behind Will Lummus just short a mere $8,000, but his huge lead in the average had him projected to win his first world title.

Allen had a lead of more than 13 seconds over the rest of the steer wrestlers in the average headed into Round 10. Literally, he was four steers faster than the field of bulldoggers. With all that wiggle room, Allen handled the pressure, made a businessman run, stayed clean at the barrier, and clocked a 5.8, securing his first world title.

Allen was the only steer wrestler to be clean on all 10 steers, which was monumental for securing the world title. He pocketed over $238,000 over 10 rounds.

Allen and his two traveling partners all rode the AQHA Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year, Banker. They all used their horsepower advantage in these finals. All three of "Bankers" bulldoggers landed checks in the average and Banker helped his cowboys to four round wins. The incredible horse has won over $499,456 in the last 10 rounds.

