Ponoka Stampede Wins Kick Off Cowboy Christmas for Many Rodeo Athletes

The Ponoka Stampede wrapped up its rodeo July 1, showcasing rookie contenders and world champions side by side for the Canadian crowd.

Bareback Riding

Ty Taypotat secured his spot to the showdown round with an average score of 170.5 on two head. During the showdown round, Taypotat matched up against Calgary Stampede's Agent Lynx to take the event win with 89.75 points.

1. Ty Taypotat, 89.75, $7,500; 2. Clint Laye and Orin Larsen, 89, $3,000 each; 4. Ethan Mazurenko, 88.5, $1,500.

Steer Wrestling

Six-time NFR steer wrestler Scott Guenthner won the Ponoka Stampede when he threw his steer in 4.7 seconds after earning his spot in the showdown round with a 13.9 across the first three rounds of competition.

1. Scott Guenthner, 4.7, $7,500; 2. Jace Melvin, 6.5, $3,750; 3. Tristan Martin, 7.3, $2,250; 4. Tyke Kipp, 22.4, $1,500.

Team Roping

In the team roping, Derek Hadland and Jeremy Buhler topped the average to make it back to the showdown round, where they roped their steer in 7.9 seconds to claim the Ponoka Stampede title.

1. Derek Hadland/Jeremy Buhler, 7.9 seconds, $8,250 each; 2. Dustin Bird/Tyrel Flewelling, 11.3, $4,200; 3. Colt Kornfeld/Kade Christenson, 16.5, $2,550.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Alberta native Q Taylor paired up well with Calgary Stampede's Dandy Delight in the bronc riding. The Canadian duo matched up for an 88.75-point ride to secure Taylor's first Ponoka Stampede title.

1. Q Taylor, 88.75, $8,250; 2. Zeke Thurston, 87.5, $4,200; 3. Tanner Butner, 85.75, $2,550.

Tie-Down Roping

Shane Hanchey bested the field of calf ropers by eight-tenths of a second, tying his calf down in 8.6 seconds to win Ponoka's Showdown Round.

1. Shane Hanchey, 8.6, $7,500; 2. Riley Webb, 9.4, $3,750; 3. Beau Cooper, 10.0, $2,250; 4. Ty Harris, 10.8, $1,500

Barrel Racing

Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos, aka "Stiletto," made the most of their first trip to Canada, running an 18.08-second run to take home the win from the Ponoka Stampede Grounds.

1. Michelle Alley, 18.08, $7,500; 2. Suzanne DePaoli, 18.46, $3,750; 3. Taylor Manning, 23.06, $2,250; 4. Lisa Zachoda, 23.53, $1,500.

Breakaway Roping

Falyn Thomson scored her calf out to win the breakaway in 2.9 seconds after leading the average ahead of the showdown round with a 9.8 on three calves.

1. Falyn Thomson, 2.9, $8,250; 2. (tie) Jenna Dallyn and Jennifer Schuk, $3,375 each.

Bull Riding

In the bull riding, Grady Young scored the second-highest marked ride of his PRCA career on the back of Vold Rodeo’s All Gold Rolex with 90.25 points.

1. Grady Young, 90.25, $9,750; 2. Jake Gardner, 88.75, $5,250