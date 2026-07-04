Ponoka Stampede Wins Kick Off Cowboy Christmas for Many Rodeo Athletes
The Ponoka Stampede wrapped up its rodeo July 1, showcasing rookie contenders and world champions side by side for the Canadian crowd.
Bareback Riding
Ty Taypotat secured his spot to the showdown round with an average score of 170.5 on two head. During the showdown round, Taypotat matched up against Calgary Stampede's Agent Lynx to take the event win with 89.75 points.
1. Ty Taypotat, 89.75, $7,500; 2. Clint Laye and Orin Larsen, 89, $3,000 each; 4. Ethan Mazurenko, 88.5, $1,500.
Steer Wrestling
Six-time NFR steer wrestler Scott Guenthner won the Ponoka Stampede when he threw his steer in 4.7 seconds after earning his spot in the showdown round with a 13.9 across the first three rounds of competition.
1. Scott Guenthner, 4.7, $7,500; 2. Jace Melvin, 6.5, $3,750; 3. Tristan Martin, 7.3, $2,250; 4. Tyke Kipp, 22.4, $1,500.
Team Roping
In the team roping, Derek Hadland and Jeremy Buhler topped the average to make it back to the showdown round, where they roped their steer in 7.9 seconds to claim the Ponoka Stampede title.
1. Derek Hadland/Jeremy Buhler, 7.9 seconds, $8,250 each; 2. Dustin Bird/Tyrel Flewelling, 11.3, $4,200; 3. Colt Kornfeld/Kade Christenson, 16.5, $2,550.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Alberta native Q Taylor paired up well with Calgary Stampede's Dandy Delight in the bronc riding. The Canadian duo matched up for an 88.75-point ride to secure Taylor's first Ponoka Stampede title.
1. Q Taylor, 88.75, $8,250; 2. Zeke Thurston, 87.5, $4,200; 3. Tanner Butner, 85.75, $2,550.
Tie-Down Roping
Shane Hanchey bested the field of calf ropers by eight-tenths of a second, tying his calf down in 8.6 seconds to win Ponoka's Showdown Round.
1. Shane Hanchey, 8.6, $7,500; 2. Riley Webb, 9.4, $3,750; 3. Beau Cooper, 10.0, $2,250; 4. Ty Harris, 10.8, $1,500
Barrel Racing
Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos, aka "Stiletto," made the most of their first trip to Canada, running an 18.08-second run to take home the win from the Ponoka Stampede Grounds.
1. Michelle Alley, 18.08, $7,500; 2. Suzanne DePaoli, 18.46, $3,750; 3. Taylor Manning, 23.06, $2,250; 4. Lisa Zachoda, 23.53, $1,500.
Breakaway Roping
Falyn Thomson scored her calf out to win the breakaway in 2.9 seconds after leading the average ahead of the showdown round with a 9.8 on three calves.
1. Falyn Thomson, 2.9, $8,250; 2. (tie) Jenna Dallyn and Jennifer Schuk, $3,375 each.
Bull Riding
In the bull riding, Grady Young scored the second-highest marked ride of his PRCA career on the back of Vold Rodeo’s All Gold Rolex with 90.25 points.
1. Grady Young, 90.25, $9,750; 2. Jake Gardner, 88.75, $5,250
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Emery Mask is from Amarillo, Texas, where she was raised in a rodeo family. She competed throughout her youth and later advanced to collegiate rodeo. Emery represented South Plains College twice at the College National Finals Rodeo before continuing her education and rodeo career at Tarleton State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications. Emery is now an active member of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, with a Mountain States Circuit Finals qualification to her name. She also runs her own media business, Little Power Proof Creatives, and spends her free time pursuing a variety of creative hobbies. Whether she’s in the arena or behind the lens, Emery is passionate about celebrating the Western lifestyle through both competition and storytelling.