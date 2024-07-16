Calgary Stampede Saddle Bronc Riding Championship Debacle Explained
Just what exactly happened on Championship Sunday at the Calgary Stampede? Social media has been going wild and everyone has an opinion. Some have gone as far as to call out the Stampede. Let's look at what happened.
The twelve man round in the saddle bronc riding occured with the following results:
1. Zeke Thurston, 91 points on Calgary Stampede’s Erotic Tango;
2. Kade Bruno, 88;
3. Layton Green, 87;
4. Ben Andersen, 86.5;
5. (tie) Lefty Holman and Kolby Wanchuk, 86, $2,750 each;
7. Lucas Macza, 83.5, $2,000;
8. Riggin Smith, 83, $1,000;
9. Brody Wells, 81.5, $1,000;
10. Dawson Dahm, 80, $1,000;
11. Wyatt Casper, 75.5, $1,000;
12. Logan Hay, NS, $1,000.
That meant that Zeke Thurston, Kade Bruno, Layton Green and Ben Anderson would compete in the four man round for the large purse of $50,000 for first, $20,000 for second, $10,000 for third and $7,500 for fourth.
Kade Bruno rode Calgary Stampede's Tokyo Bubbles for 92 points as did Zeke Thurston on Calgary Stampede's Exotic Warrior. Therefore, a ride off was necessary to determine the ultimate champion.
Both of the cowboys drew from chips for their showdown horses. They would both nod their heads and complete qualified rides. Here is where the trouble begins.
Thurston was first out of the chute and the announcers went wild. The horse was absolutely rank. Head dropped, side to side, ducking, bucking hard.
The commentator said, "I don't think I've seen a horse buck that hard."
Thurston was a 90.5-point ride and would have to wait out Bruno's ride.
Bruno nodded his head and made a picture perfect ride. The horse bucked hard and Bruno did his job. In all honesty, Bruno rode better but Thurston's horse was much ranker. Now it was in the judges hands.
They called Bruno 92 points. He celebrated and then took off jogging across the arena to the stage. When he got nearly there, they decided they made a mistake and he was 90-points. Thus, Thurston was the champion.
Someone told Thurston and he started easing over to the other side of the arena. In true cowboy style, Bruno met his competition in the arena where they shook hands, hugged and congratulated each other. Now, Thurston was off to the stage.
Joined by his two kids, Thurston was awarded the bronze, given the check and interviewed.
This was the fourth time Thurston took the championship away from the Calgary Stampede. He was very grateful and humble in his interview. Everyone celebrated and the World Champion stepped off stage.
The steer wrestling ensued and everything was fine until...well, there was yet another change. They took the championship away from Thurston and decided that the original announcement was correct.
Now, here comes the opinions. It takes a lot to admit you made a mistake and fix it, but the other side of that fence is that while the production is moving right along, it only takes a minute to slow down and do the math.
What would have been worse? Making the crowd wait just a minute to make sure the announcement was correct or handing out a championship and then taking it away.
The whole thing was a mess. Once is understandable, twice not so much.
The people who literally suffered the most are the ones who should have been enjoying the moment. At the time, either would have been okay knowing who won as they both rode great and both horses were rank. Neither got to celebrate.
Thurston had to feel a little bad for Bruno when it was announced that there was a mistake. Not one single competitor would want to see that happen. Then he got to experience the joy and have his kids with him. Something they would remember. But now, that was taken away.
Bruno had to be thankful for the win but yet, feel terrible for his friend and competitor.
Then there are the families. Imagine the heartbreak followed by celebration only to have it taken away.
So, while we are all thankful that hopefully the "right" call was made, the celebration was ruined by a rush to judgment. Committees and production crews are so worried about the time it takes. Let's worry about the cowboys and doing right by them. They are your show, they pay to be there, they deserve it to be right the first time. They are the ones taking the risks.
Do right by them.
Congratulations to both Zeke and Kade. You are both incredible sportsmen for what you were put through. You both made incredible rides and put on an outstanding show.
Results:
Finals:
1. (tie) Kade Bruno, on Calgary Stampede’s Tokyo Bubbles and Zeke Thurston, on Calgary Stampede’s Exotic Warrior, 92 points;
3. Ben Anderson, 91, $10,000;
4. Layton Green, 87, $7,500.
Showdown:
1. Kade Bruno, 92 points on Northcott and Yule Rodeo’s Mary Lou, $50,000;
2. Zeke Thurston, 90.5, $20,000.