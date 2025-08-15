Driggers and Nogueira Capture Second Arena Record of the PRCA Northwest Run
The world of rodeo knows of the team roping duo Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira. They are some of the best the event has to offer, and they are out for their third world championship this year. At the rate they are going right now, it is hard to believe they won't get it.
The Northwest run just started and the pair now owns two arena records. The first came in the second round of Hermiston, Ore. and this most recent run was in Canby, Ore.
Both of these two Oregon rodeos are truly "don't miss" rodeos on the PRORODEO trail. Both of the rodeos offer two full rounds and an average check. Even though Hermiston is finished, Canby is well underway and the PRCA announced that the pair of world champions now own the record books with a 4.0 second run in round two.
Northwest Run for Driggers and Nogueira
The duo started their run off in Jerome, Idaho before travelling to Hermiston. They posted a 4.2-second run for a third-place finish, and the exact same time they were in round two of Hermiston. However, the Johnson brothers (Kellan and Carson) weren't going to let the NFR qualifiers have all the glory. The brothers posted their own 4.2 second run to tie the arena record and split round two.
The second round of Hermiston hasn't been the only win the pair has seen. Prior to their arena record at Hermiston, Driggers and Nogueira were even faster in Logan, Utah where they took home the win and their biggest check of the northwest thus far.
Driggers and Nogueira were out of the average at Canby after a broken barrier in round one, so it was obvious they were going to be going for it all in round two. Their arena record run is a full second faster than the round one winners- Coy Rahlmann and Cole Curry.
After their time in Oregon the duo went back to Idaho to go run one at the famous Caldwell Night Rodeo. Their 4.7-second run has them sitting fourth overall right now.
The year is far from over, and right now they find themselves sitting comfortably in the top five of the world standings. There are plenty of steers to be roped, miles to be travelled, and checks to be cashed. One thing is guaranteed, by the time the NFR rolls around, come December, the two will be in the perfect spot to contend for a gold buckle.