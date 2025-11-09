Riley Webb and Josie Conner Prove Love and Competition Can Go Hand in Hand in Rodeo

Rodeo has a few illustrious couples that travel the road together and compete right alongside one another. One of rodeo's current power couples is Riley Webb and Josie Conner.

There is no question that having someone who understands your passion can often be very helpful. Whether things are going well or you are just not having any luck, the support you get from someone who lives the same lifestyle can keep you motivated and grounded so that highs are not too high and the lows are not too low.

Given that both Conner and Webb are ropers adds a completely different level to their relationship. They can help each other technically when things are going wrong and can keep each other sharp.

A Little Friendly Competition Keeps the Power Couple Sharp

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

The power couple has a strategic way of instituting a little more competition into their relationship (probably as if there wasn't enough already). Whoever wins more for the week in the arena gets to take the week off from chores with the horses.

The competition is in full swing at the Hondo Rodeo Fest for the pair. Webb has performed well in the first two rounds of competition. He clocked a 7.14 in round one, good enough for second place and a $7,500 check.

Round two, Webb stayed solid and finished with a 7.67 to earn fourth place and an additional $1,500. Over the two nights, Webb has deposited $9,000.

Conner took a quick throw in round one but didn't connect, resulting in a no time. Coming back in round two, she knew she was going for the round, and in crowd-pleasing fashion, Conner performed. The fastest run of the entire rodeo and quite honestly, one of the fastest runs likely ever clocked in the breakaway event, Conner was a 1.68.

Conner's run came after World Champion Shelby Boisjoli-Meged had set the pace with a 1.80-second run and looked to have a lock on the first place check.

With her incredible run, Conner earned $12,000 for her run. It looked like she may have the advantage in the chore bet, but she set the record straight in her interview.

"Well to be honest, Riley is good in the average because he's done good both nights. Unfortunately, I'm not, so he certainly has the advantage right now," she laughed.

With one round left, there is still a lot of money to be won or lost, and both of these competitors are certainly capable. Time will tell who is on chore duty next week.

