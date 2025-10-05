Canadian Champions Take Center Stage After 5 Rounds of Incredible Action

The final round of CFR51 wrapped up the action in Edmonton, as we saw winners crowned in Roger's Place. Keep an eye on Rodeo On SI for more in-depth interviews and articles with the event champions.

Bareback Riding

Sam Petersen earned his second round win to cap off his week at CFR51. Riding Calgary Stampede's Blasting Sand, he scored 89.5 points. Clint Laye has earned a check in every round this week, while competitor Kody Lamb has placed in four of five.

The duo finished one-two in both the season standings and average. Laye easily walked away with the year-end title with more than a $25,000 gap between first and second.

Steer Wrestling

There is no word to do Scott Guenthner's performance at CFR51 justice, aside from domination. Total domination. Guenthner won all five rounds, wrapping up his week with a 3.6-second run in Round 5. He took a clean sweep, winning the average and season standings.

Breakaway Roping

Bobbi Henderson earned her first round win of the week with a 2.7-second run. Mikenna Schauer may have missed her calf in Round 5, but was able to hold onto the win in the average. Bradi Whiteside had a quiet week at CFR51, but still came out on top of the season standings.

Barrel Racing

Taylor Cherry found her way to the top of the leaderboard in Round No. 5 and earned her first round win of the week of CFR51. In the end, season standings leader Jayden Wilson could not be stopped. She also took the win in the average, winning checks in three of five rounds.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston was another cowboy who absolutely dominated CFR51. He claimed the Round 5 win in a huge way, with a 91.75-point ride. It was his third round win of the week, en route to winning both the average and season standings.

Team Roping

Kavis Drake and Denim Ross ended their week at CFR51 the way they began it: with a round win. Their 4.0-second run claimed the win. Kash Bonnett and Logan Cullen went out with a no time on their final steer, but they still claimed the win in the average. Both cowboys finished on top of the header and heeler season standings by roughly $32,000.

Tie-Down Roping

Quade Hiatt picked up his first round win and first check of the week with a 7.0-second run. In the end, it was Kyle Lucas who could not be stopped. He claimed the average and season standings.

Bull Riding

Edgar Durazo won Round 5 with an 89.25, taking his first check of the week in a big way. Another cowboy who led the way all week, Jared Parsonage rode all five of his bulls. The only man to do so in this event, he won the average and topped the season standings.

