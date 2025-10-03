Canadian Finals Rodeo Heats Up as Round 2 Winners Emerge

While the professional rodeo season in the U.S. just ended on September 30, north of the border, it is the biggest week in rodeo. The 51st Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) is underway and Thursday saw Round 2 of the competition.

In Round 1, some competitors already led the charge to climbing the standings. With the average in play, each night is crucial as athletes battle to see who will take home the championships.

Bareback Riding

Kody Lamb of Sherwood Park, Alberta, made a move to fourth in the standings with his win in Round 2. An 86-point ride aboard C5 Rodeo's Pretty Woman earned him the $11,400 win.

Season leader Clint Laye is still on top of the standings, earning his second check within the two rounds. He finished fourth in Round No. 2 for $2,630.75.

Steer Wrestling

Scott Guenthner is an absolute force in the steer wrestling and it is never a surprise to see his name on top of the leaderboard. He took his second round win of CFR51 with a 4.2-second run, furthering his lead in the season standings, now at $62,149.

Ryan Shuckburgh came into the CFR in the No. 2 position and earned a second-place check in the second performance, helping him hold onto that spot.

Breakaway Roping

The ladies of the breakaway roping have been putting on a show this week so far. Bradi Whiteside earned the Round 2 win with a 2.6-second run. She came into the CFR as the season leader and the win will help her defend that position.

The only cowgirl in this event to earn two checks so far is Mikenna Schauer of Halkirk, Alberta. She finished second in Round 1 and third in Round 2, making her a strong contender in the average.

Barrel Racing

The times were fast in the barrel racing tonight and it took a sub-14-second run to earn a check. Karli Cowie is two for two on checks at CFR51, earning her first round win of the rodeo with a 13.82. Round 1 winner Jennifer Neudorf also placed fifth in Round 2. Cowie has climbed to second in the standings and Neudorf is now fourth.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Quinten Taylor is proving that he is here to stay in the professional saddle bronc riding, qualifying for his first National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this year. He has been rock solid at CFR51, placing second in Round 1 behind the legend himself, Zeke Thurston.

In Round 2, Taylor went big aboard C5 Rodeo's Flying Carma for a 90-point ride to take the win. He has now climbed to third in the standings, with Thurston still in the lead. Thurston finished third in Round 2.

Team Roping

Kash Bonnett and Logan Cullen earned the Round 2 win with a 4.2-second run. Bonnett moved up to third, just $400 behind No. 2 in the standings for the team roping header championship.

Cullen also sits third in the team roping heeler standings. The duo are clean in the average, so that will be an important factor as the rounds continue. Season leaders Kavis Drake and Denim Ross are officially down a steer in that average race, coming in with a no time in Round 2.

Tie-Down Roping

Shane Smith of Wimborne, Alberta, earned a fifth-place check in Round 1, but wanted to do a little more in Round 2. With an 8.2-second run, he took the win. Now No. 2 in the season standings, he is also solid in the average (currently third). Season leader Stran Dunham tied for third in Round 2 and leads the average.

Bull Riding

Season leader Jacob Gardner earned his first check of CFR51 with a round win in Round 2. An 88.25-point ride helped him clinch the top spot. Round 1 winner Jared Parsonage is the only cowboy to cover two bulls so far this week, leading the average, earning checks in both rounds, and moving up to No. 2 in the standings.

