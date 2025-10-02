Round 1 Champions Crowned at 51st Canadian Finals Rodeo in Edmonton

CFR 51 has taken over in Edmonton, Alberta. The Canadian Finals Rodeo is one of the most-watched events in professional rodeo and Round 1 kicked off on October 1. Some of the cowboys and cowgirls who just wrapped up the 2025 WPRA and PRCA seasons in the U.S. on September 30 went straight to Canada to compete in the CFR. The five -ound CFR will be October 1-4.

Bareback Riding

Sam Petersen has had a huge year in 2025. Qualifying for his first NFR in the U.S., he also earned a spot at the CFR. He took the Round 1 win for $11,400 with an 87.25-point ride. He is now the No. 2 man in the standings. Season leader Clint Laye was ready to defend his title, coming in second-place in the round.

Steer Wrestling

It was no surprise when another 2025 NFR qualifier and CFR season leader Scott Guenthner took the win with a 3.7-second run.

Breakaway Roping

Jenna Dallyn took over the lead in the CFR standings after earning the win in Round 1. Her 2.2-second run boosted her to the top spot in both the round and season standings.

Barrel Racing

It was an exciting night in the barrel racing, with Jennifer Neudorf claiming the win with a 13.76-second run. Aboard her great mare Escalating (Tres Seis x Kickin Escalation x Check Him Out), who is returning to competition after colic surgery, Neudorf has now climbed to second in the standings. Season leader Jayden Wilson claimed third-place.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston | Fernando Sam-Sin

What a night for the Canadian cowboys and Canadian broncs. Multiple-time World Champion and NFR Average Champion Zeke Thurston took the win with an 87.5-point ride aboard Bigstone Rodeo Co.'s 711 Rubels. A big rear out of the chute gave Thurston a chance to show why he is so legendary in this event.

Team Roping

Kavis Drake and Denim Ross roped their way to the win in the team roping with a 4.2-second run. They also furthered their lead in the season standings. Drake is the reigning Team Roping Champion Header.

Tie-Down Roping

Beau Cooper made an outstanding run at 7.7 seconds to take the round win and climb the standings. Season leader Stran Dunham placed second in the round to hold onto the top spot.

Bull Riding

Jordan Hansen rode C5 Rodeo's Bench Warrant to the top spot in the bull riding with an 86.5-point ride, climbing to third in the standings.

