Round 4 of the NFR Shakes Up the Average Race Across Multiple Events

The NFR is nearly halfway over as round four just wrapped up, however, the world champions are still a long way from being crowned. Some have taken another step forward to build on the weeks they have started, while others have made their journeys that much harder.

One thing is for sure, though, after four rounds of action, the average race is starting to shape up. There are still six full rounds left. The average leaders cannot let off the gas, and even if someone isn't currently getting a check, that doesn't mean they won't.

Key Moments in Round 4

Nathan Meyer Photograph

Bareback Riding- It might be Wacey Scahlla's first trip to the NFR in this event but he is performing like a veteran, as he is now four-for-four and took home his first round win. Keep in mind that Schalla's rigging broke minutes before he had to get on, which is a true nightmare for a competitor. Luckily, a fellow competitor helped him out.



The all-around race is far from over. So far Stetson Wright has stolen the show, and Schalla needed this win badly to keep pace. He now has a near five-point lead in the average over Rocker Steiner, and he has clawed his way inside the top five of the world standings.

Steer Wrestling- Hate to do anything but chuckle at the beginning tonight as hazer Winston McGraw was trying so hard to keep a steer straight that he ended up going off at the back end of the arena. He was all smiles, of course, because he would do anything to help these competitors win.



McGraw might not be the one competing, but he is a big part of why some are seeing success, as he has shown up time and time again in these last four rounds, including lining one out for Will Lummus to split the round win with Tucker Allen.



There were a few key broken barriers tonight, like with Tyler Waguespack and J.D. Struxness, who were No.2 and No.3 in the average going into tonight; however, it was not really their fault, as the steers didn't leave as hard as they had been.



A barrier is seemingly less important after tonight, though, as there are now only nine who have all four down, and remember the average pays eight placings.

Team Roping- Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp set the tone for this round as they needed to get their first check. Not only did they place, but they split the round with a 3.8-second run. It all happened so fast, it didn't seem like Wade had nodded before that rope was on.



This was easily the toughest night to get a check in the team roping. Teams had to be 3.9 seconds or faster. Andrew Ward and Jake Long didn't win the round, but they did split third as they continue to put on a clinic with a near two-second lead in the average.

Saddle Bronc Riding- Stetson Wright matched Schalla's earnings from the night as he took home another round win as the first man to nod his head in the saddle bronc to stay on top of the average. There were plenty of other cowboys who took themselves out of it.



Going into this fourth round of action, there had only been two cowboys who didn't have a score on every horse: Weston Patterson and Q Taylor.



*Note* This is where these cowboys were sitting going into round four that didn't cover tonight.

Damian Brennan, 3rd in average and 2nd in the world

Dawson Hay, 11th in average and 3rd in the world

Brody Wells, 6th in average and 5th in the world

Tie-Down Roping- Marty Yates was the gunner and also someone who was sitting nicely in the average but he missed his first loop. After quickly using his backup, he got a time down to keep him in the average, but he was fourth going into tonight and fifth in the world standings. This will definitely drop him back.



Yates wasn't the only one whose average position was blown up. Joel Harris blasted one in 7.8 seconds and put two good wraps on a big red calf. Unfortunately, right at the end of the tie inspection period, which required six seconds, the calf kicked free, and he is now one of four cowboys not to have four times.

Barrel Racing- This was the only event that didn't have anything significant happen in terms of the average. There were five girls who were clean going into their fourth run, and there were five clean after it. Hailey Kinsel iIt is right behind the top five in the average. She kept them all up tonight, as she fights to stay in the world title race even after hitting a barrel.



The NFR rookies came to play as they took home first, second , and fifth in the round to maintain second, third, and fourth in the average. Tricia Aldridge and her incredible stallion, Adios Pantalones took the Round 4 win to mark their first buckle presentation.

Bull Riding- Stetson Wright was the only cowboy who had covered three bulls going into the fourth round. Now there are four, as Wright bucked off and lost the one ride lead he had in the average. Everyone held their breath when he hit the dirt as that bull rolled on top of him, but luckily, he appeared to be okay.



Ky Hamilton just makes it look so easy, and even though he didn't win the round, he stayed in the world title fight as he sat square as could be while the big white bull spun away from his hand. That, along with Schalla bucking off, held him to find a seat In third place in the average and third in the world.

This contest is far from over. There is over $36,600 up for grabs per night. The gold buckle will more than likely be determined from the average checks, as the winner will take home $94,000. Anything can happen between now and Saturday, but some have started to fall behind in that average race.

