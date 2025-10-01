Canadian Finals Rodeo Kicks Off with Record Stakes and Top Contenders

The Canadian Finals Rodeo kicks off today (October 1st) and athletes from Canada, Mexico and America alike are gearing up for the biggest rodeo event so far this season. With different qualifiers and a different stage, the CFR is a look into who is holding the top spots in Canadian rodeo this season.

In 2024, the rodeo set a record with a $1,508,000 payout, and expectations are high for another year of significant earnings for some of the best athletes rodeo has to offer.

The first round begins tonight with athletes taking the arena at 6:30 p.m. at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Athletes from seven major events and three junior events will go head-to-head for a chance to take home the crown. Over the next four days, with five performances, riders in the top 12 spots will compete.

Some top contenders include bareback rider Clint Laye. This is the only event without an American competitor and Laye is already a two-time Canadian champion. Now he is back again to try for a third title. For the first time in his career he sits at the top of the leaderboard and is $14,000 ahead of the No. 2 spot.

Tie-down roper Logan Bird is one to watch. He currently sits at No. 1 in the Canadian world standings, his fifth time earning the achievement in his career. He is $8,000 ahead of Kyle Lucas, who holds No. 2, and with a solid performance, Bird may just take home another Canadian title.

CFR Athletes Are Fighting For Biggest Payout of Season

Bradi Whiteside | Fernando Sam-Sin

Some of the athletes competing for a Canadian title missed the chance to compete at the National Finals Rodeo that takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada in December. So the CFR is the chance for them to prove themselves as top contenders in the sport. Bradi Whiteside currently sits at No. 1 and is backing in the box, hoping to earn her first title in breakaway roping.

Taylor Manning is pushing for the top spot in barrel racing. She currently sits at No. 2 in the CPRA standings, $10,000 behind Jayden Wilson. The two will compete head-to-head in the CFR arena to see who deserves the title as the best Canadian barrel racer. This is her eighth CFR qualification and she is looking to take home the title for the first time.

With the regular season concluded, rodeo athletes around the globe are looking to qualify for the biggest post-season rodeos in the country. The Canadian Finals Rodeo is just a taste of what’s to come for the next part of the season but with the payout sure to be huge, these athletes will want to leave their top performances in the arena.

