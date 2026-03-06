Meet the Breakaway Roping Rookie That Set San Antonio on Fire With Bucket List Win

Anybody who has ever rodeoed professionally has bucket list rodeos, to not just attend, but walk away as the victor. It isn't often that a first-year athlete is seen as the champion at an event like the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, but that doesn't mean it doesn't happen, and it did this year.

26-year-old Jaci Hammons might not have bought her permit to start competing at this level in 2025, but she quickly earned the $1,000 required to buy her card, which led her to the eventual spotlight in San Antonio, where she was the queen of consistency to take home the win.

With a pair of second-place runs in her Super Series, Hammons advanced to the semi-finals, where she also finished second. But, it was in the finals that she was crowned the champion, and by the end of her five runs, she raked in nearly $25,500 in her quest for a Rookie of the Year title, as well as her first National Finals Breakaway Roping qualification.

Jaci Hammons and her horse that took her to San Antonio win- Heineken | Jaci Hammons Professional Breakaway Roper

While it was her rope that captivated the audience, she gives all of the credit to not only her dad, but Dusty Hipp (amongst many others), who have helped train the horses that she is teamed up with in the arena, including Heineken, who was her partner here.

"My horse has more than a lot to do with it. He's gotten a lot more solid and consistent over the last couple of years. When I finally felt good enough to buy my permit, I knew he needed to be shown off, too".

Largest Roadblock For Hammons

Jaci Hammons helps out at a branding on her horse Heineken. | Jaci Hammons Professional Breakaway Rope

For a girl who struggled with confidence and consistency, this rodeo is a testament to all of the hard work that she has put in to improve her mental fortitude when backing into the box.

"The thing I have struggled with the most hasn't really been with my roping, but fighting my head. I've put a lot of pressure on myself and used to get super nervous. I still do every once in a while, but there have been rodeos that I have worked myself up so much I wouldn't remember what happened from the time I nodded to the time I walked out of the arena," said Hammons.

She then goes on to state how she conducts herself with her runs, "The 'slow is fast' saying has been in my head recently. I have had to slow myself down and just act like I am in the practice pen or the pasture. Just go catch one."

The rookies are seemingly getting tougher each and every year, which means it won't be surprising to see this Texas cowgirl nod her head at the NFBR this year. As a new face in the arena, she has already put everyone on notice with her masterful performance at San Antonio.

Those looking to watch Hammons rope again, she will be competing at RODEOHOUSTON, March 3rd through 5th, in Super Series 2.