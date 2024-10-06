The 2024 Canadian Professional Rodeo Champions Have Been Crowned
The 2024 Canadian Professional Rodeo Champions have been crowned, let’s see who they are and celebrate all the contestants who made the 50th CFR so special.
Sherwood Park, Alberta cowboy, Kody Lamb is the 2024 Canadian Bareback Champion. Eleven years ago he earned his first Canadian Title and he has fought for over a decade to get back to the top and this year he did just that.
Dalton Massey is the number one cowboy in the world going into the National Finals Rodeo this December in Las Vegas. He can now add the Canadian Steer Wrestling Champion of 2024 to his resume while he chases his first World Title. Going for 19.7 seconds on 5 head, his consistency is the best in the game and this week demonstrated that.
This week has been life-changing for Macy Auclair. Winning two rounds in Edmonton, breaking an arena record, and now earning her first Canadian Title. Roping three out of her five head in less than two seconds, she’s been smoking fast all week and showed the crowd she wanted to win the 2024 Canadian Breakaway Champion.
Yellowhead CTY, Alberta is home to now 2x Barrel Racing Canadian Champion, Taylor Manning. Over the last three years, we have seen this cowgirl create a career and become a well-known name in barrel racing. Not only did she earn herself another title, but she also won the final round and aggregate going for 69.41/5.
Zeke Thurston defended his Canadian Saddle Bronc Title for the third straight year. Proving that he’s one of the best Canadian saddle bronc riders that we’ve seen in our lifetime. Tonight he rode Tokyo Bubbles from Calgary Stampede for 92.25 and ended fourth in the aggregate for 432.25/5.
The 19-year-old cowboy from Botha Alberta, Denim Ross, had the week of a lifetime, and the week ended in naming him the 2024 Team Roping Heeling Champion. Ross has quite the career ahead of him, and a name that we should all be looking to see at the National Finals Rodeo in the years to come.
Jeremy Buhler, 5x NFR qualifier, World Champion, and now 3x Canadian Team Roping Header Champion. The CFR holds special memories for Buhler and this week was no different as he earned his third title in Alberta this evening.
Haven Meged came to Rogers Place with one goal, and that was to defend the title he earned in 2023 and he’s leaving Alberta with back-to-back titles as he claimed the 2024 Canadian Tie-Down Roping Champion.
Winning the Canadian Bull Riding Champion Title by just $1,500, William Barrows can breathe a sigh of relief as he is officially crowned the 2024 Canadian Bull RidingChampion. This is Barrows first CFR and riding four out of the five bulls, this 23-year-old cowboy had quite the week and can cross off a few of his goals before setting new ones for the 2025 season.
The 2024 Canadian Finals was one for the history books and all the competitors of CFR 50 should go home with their heads held high and proud of the accomplishments that they’ve earned during the 2024 Canadian season.