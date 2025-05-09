Caroline Lukens Named WPRA's New Chief of Operations and Board Executive Secretary
The Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) has announced that the new Chief of Operations and Board Executive Secretary will be Caroline Lukens.
Lukens new position will require her to assist the WPRA President, Heidi Schmidt, and the Board of Directors with the growth and development of the WPRA. Lukens will lead the Colorado Springs office team in their daily activities.
Heidi Schmidt released a statement on the WPRA page stating, "The WPRA Board of Directors is looking forward to working with Caroline Lukens as she joins the WPRA team. Her passion for rodeo, strong work ethic, and effective problem-solving skills are certain to help the WPRA flourish as it strives to advance the women in rodeo into a new era."
The University of Wyoming graduate brings both competitor and producer rodeo experience to the table. She rodeoed through college on UW's rodeo team as a breakaway roper and in the goat tying. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Lukens started as an intern at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo. She worked her way to the Rodeo Operations Coordinator position at the NWSS&R. Production of the National Western consist of 35 rodeo performances over a few weeks span every January.
Lukens stated, "As the oldest women's sports organization in the country, it is an honor to join the Women's Professional Rodeo Association. With the rapid growth of breakaway roping and the strong roots of barrel racing, I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and longevity of women in rodeo."