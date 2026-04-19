Central Regional Contestants Earn Qualifications to 2026 American Rodeo
Qualifying for The American Rodeo is a major goal for many rodeo athletes, with a $1 million purse on the line each year inside AT&T Stadium. When the idea first came to life in 2014, the massive payouts and unique qualification system offered new opportunities to a wider group of competitors.
For over a decade, The American has changed countless lives and made dreams come true. In 2026, another group of qualifiers will have the chance to take home the unmatched prize.
Under the new qualification system, qualifiers from multiple competitions advance to one of three regional events. The American Rodeo East Regional Finals was the first to conclude, and April 17-18, the Central Regional Finals determined the next set of qualifiers.
The American Rodeo Semi-Finals will be held in Arlington, Texas, on May 22. The field will narrow to five athletes in each event, who will compete in Globe Life Field on May 23. This year, $2 million is on the line as five contenders compete against the top five athletes in the World Standings in each event.
Bareback Riding
Another Pope is making waves in the bareback riding. The brother of World Champion Jess Pope, Ty Pope, topped the Finals with an 87-point ride.
- Ty Pope
- Leighton Berry
- R.C. Landingham
- Jacob Lees
- Kade Berry
Steer Wrestling
Riley Duvall was a standout high school rodeo athlete and then began his professional career. A four-time NFR qualifier, Duvall has over $1.1 million in PRORODEO earnings.
- Riley Duvall
- Travis Munro
- Bray Armes
- Don Payne
- Riley Barber
Team Roping
Coleman Proctor and Travis Graves were unbeatable in Oklahoma City, sweeping the entire event.
- Coleman Proctor/Travis Graves
- Billy Bob Brown/Blaine Vick
- Conley Kleinhans/Kyler Kanady
- Chad Masters/Jace Helton
- JC Yeahquo/Logan Moore
Saddle Bronc Riding
Shorty Garrett and Wyatt Casper tied for the top spot, both earning their positions at The American.
- Shorty Garrett
- Wyatt Casper
- Kade Bruno
- Ethan Cart
- Will Pollock
Tie-Down Roping
An Oklahoma native, Chizm Kuykendall was the 2024 National High School Rodeo Association Tie-Down Roping Champion. As a contender, he will have a shot at the $2 million prize in Arlington.
- Chizm Kuykendall
- Ty Harris
- Trevor Hale
- Ryan Thibodeaux
- Bobby Abernathy
Breakaway Roping
Timber Allenbrand has been on a hot streak and continued her winning ways in Oklahoma.
- Timber Allenbrand
- Kali Jo Bannister
- Macy Hancock
- Jackie Crawford
- ShyAnne Jarrett
Barrel Racing
Heidi Gunderson and Wonder If I'm Lucky, one of the highest-earning futurity horses of 2025, topped the final round with the only sub-15-second run of the entire event.
- Heidi Gunderson
- Katelyn Scott
- Samantha Willoughby
- Hadlee Landers
- Mindy Holloway
Bull Riding
For Brazilian bull rider Daniel Feitosa, it was a life-changing night in Oklahoma City. As a contender, he now has a shot at the $2 million purse in Globe Life Field.
- Daniel Caetano Feitosa
- Shane Scott
- Matt Palmer
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.