Central Regional Contestants Earn Qualifications to 2026 American Rodeo

Qualifying for The American Rodeo is a major goal for many rodeo athletes, with a $1 million purse on the line each year inside AT&T Stadium. When the idea first came to life in 2014, the massive payouts and unique qualification system offered new opportunities to a wider group of competitors.

For over a decade, The American has changed countless lives and made dreams come true. In 2026, another group of qualifiers will have the chance to take home the unmatched prize.

Under the new qualification system, qualifiers from multiple competitions advance to one of three regional events. The American Rodeo East Regional Finals was the first to conclude, and April 17-18, the Central Regional Finals determined the next set of qualifiers.

The American Rodeo Semi-Finals will be held in Arlington, Texas, on May 22. The field will narrow to five athletes in each event, who will compete in Globe Life Field on May 23. This year, $2 million is on the line as five contenders compete against the top five athletes in the World Standings in each event.

Bareback Riding

Another Pope is making waves in the bareback riding. The brother of World Champion Jess Pope, Ty Pope, topped the Finals with an 87-point ride.

Ty Pope

Leighton Berry

R.C. Landingham

Jacob Lees

Kade Berry

Steer Wrestling

Riley Duvall was a standout high school rodeo athlete and then began his professional career. A four-time NFR qualifier, Duvall has over $1.1 million in PRORODEO earnings.

Riley Duvall

Travis Munro

Bray Armes

Don Payne

Riley Barber

Team Roping

Coleman Proctor and Travis Graves were unbeatable in Oklahoma City, sweeping the entire event.

Coleman Proctor/Travis Graves

Billy Bob Brown/Blaine Vick

Conley Kleinhans/Kyler Kanady

Chad Masters/Jace Helton

JC Yeahquo/Logan Moore

Saddle Bronc Riding

Shorty Garrett and Wyatt Casper tied for the top spot, both earning their positions at The American.

Shorty Garrett

Wyatt Casper

Kade Bruno

Ethan Cart

Will Pollock

Tie-Down Roping

An Oklahoma native, Chizm Kuykendall was the 2024 National High School Rodeo Association Tie-Down Roping Champion. As a contender, he will have a shot at the $2 million prize in Arlington.

Chizm Kuykendall

Ty Harris

Trevor Hale

Ryan Thibodeaux

Bobby Abernathy

Breakaway Roping

Timber Allenbrand has been on a hot streak and continued her winning ways in Oklahoma.

Timber Allenbrand

Kali Jo Bannister

Macy Hancock

Jackie Crawford

ShyAnne Jarrett

Barrel Racing

Heidi Gunderson and Wonder If I'm Lucky, one of the highest-earning futurity horses of 2025, topped the final round with the only sub-15-second run of the entire event.

Heidi Gunderson

Katelyn Scott

Samantha Willoughby

Hadlee Landers

Mindy Holloway

Bull Riding

For Brazilian bull rider Daniel Feitosa, it was a life-changing night in Oklahoma City. As a contender, he now has a shot at the $2 million purse in Globe Life Field.

Daniel Caetano Feitosa

Shane Scott

Matt Palmer