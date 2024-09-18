Challenge Accomplished: 2024 Breeder's Challenge Finale Champions
The youth phenomenon, Dusky Lynn Hall has been absolutely unstoppable over the past few weeks. Last weekend, she claimed first, second, and fourth in the average in the maturity in Gillette, Wyoming, at the Fizz Bomb, as well as a new arena record and $20,000 in the first ever Cowboy State Slot Race. Aint Seen Famous Yet was the showstopper in Gillette, with Jets Letters Ta Abby close on his heels and KD Baby Driver not far behind.
This week in Fort Worth at the Breeder's Challenge Championship Finale, KD Baby Driver and Jets Letters Ta Abby were not about to be outshone. Both horses took their own moments in the spotlight. In the Youth, Hall took the win on KD Baby Driver (A Streak of Fling x Watch Me Go Guys) with a 15.428 for $3,187. Jets Letters Ta Abby (Blazin Jetolena x Real Famous Abby) was a close second with a 15.477 for $2,550. Aint Seen Famous Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x A Nasty Chick) took the tenth spot for $382. Hall's pair of 15.4 second runs had three full tenths over third place, London Gorham and Runnin With Wings with a 15.764.
Hall and Jets Letters Ta Abby took the 1D win in the Open 4D with a 15.484 for $18,593 and second aboard KD Baby Driver with a 15.536 for $14,875. Aint Seen Famous Yet clocked a 15.706 for eighth and $2,231.
In the Open Derby, Hall and KD Baby Driver's 15.428 earned the championship and $48,875. Jodee Miller and MR Repete Pete (FrenchStreakToVegas x Repete Pete) ran a 15.531 worth $29,750 for second. One Slick Czar (Slick By Design x Dashin Czar) and Ryann Pedone's 15.720 was good for third and $17,000.
Hall also swept the High Stakes Challenge, which was presented by Turnpikers Wagon. KD Baby Driver's 15.428 took first in the 1D and $11,860. Jets Letters Ta Abby was second and third with a 15.477 and 15.484 for $9,538 and $7,216. Jodee Miller and MR Repete Pete snuck in at fourth with their 15.531 for $4,894. Hall and KD Baby Driver earned another $3,965 in fifth for their 15.536.
In the 2D, Britta Strain and Streakin Boon Stars took the win for $7,990.
In the Senior, Shae Franklin and GoDaddi (Famous Bugs x En Go Frenchman Go) took the win for $5,312 with a 15.887. Kim Squires and Dashers French Guy earned $4,250 for their 15.894 in second and April Black and Dash Ta Fiesta Dunit ran a 15.914 good for $2,550 and third.
In the Amateur Derby, Devon Brown earned the championship aboard I Know Im Blazin Fast (Blazin Jetolena x Iknow Sheknows Iknow) with a 15.607 for $11,322. Brown swept the field by nearly three tenths to take the win.
The Futurity Championship and $78,200 went to MP Meter My Fame and Sherry Cervi. The 2019 mare is by Dash Ta Fame and out of the one and only, MP Meter My Hay. The pair ran a 15.541 to take the win.
Kenna Kaminski earned the Reserve Championship aboard Ivan Drinkin, a 2019 stallion by Triple Vodka and out of Flyin Iron. Their 15.576 second run was worth $47,600. Jordon Briggs and Awesome Arlo ran a 15.653 for third and $27,200. The 2019 gelding is by Blazin Jetolena and out of Ta Wonder.
Congratulations to all 2024 Breeder's Challenge Finale Champions and their connections. What an incredible time it is in our sport to see payouts of this caliber and so many incredible runs back to back.