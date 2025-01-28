Chance Oftedahl Dominates Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Leaders of Bracket 2
Bracket two of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo(FWSSR) officially concluded last night. After two performances, these athletes rose to the occasion and qualified for the semifinals.
Bareback Riding
A household name and a cowboy who has made four trips to the Thomas and Mack, Mason Clements won the first round in bracket two. Partnered with Coconut Jamboree from Korkow Rodeo, these two posted the second-highest score in Fort Worth with 86.5 points.
It’s the rookie year for 22-year-old Gavin French from College Station, Texas, and things are looking promising for this young bareback rider as he’s in the number one spot, advancing into the semifinals. French spurred his way to 86 points on his animal athlete Cash and Carry from Andrews Rodeo.
Gavin French and Mason Clements will advance to the semifinals, and Kody Lamb has secured his place in the Wildcard Round.
Steer Wrestling
North Dakota cowboy Seth Peterson stopped the clock at 3.9 seconds during round one, the fastest time posted by precisely a second during this performance.
After placing second in the first round, Eli Lord returned strong to win the second round and secure a spot in the semifinals. His run of 4.4 seconds earned him a sizable check and secured a place to keep the momentum rolling in Fort Worth.
Eli Lord and Done Payne will advance to the semifinals, and Seth Peterson has secured his place in the Wildcard Round.
Team Roping
Bracket two had many speedy runs as the rounds progressed—ultimately, the first-round win would go to Derrick Begay and Colter Todd, who punched the second-fastest time Fort Worth had seen all week, 4.2 seconds.
3.9 seconds later, Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira secured their win for the second round of their bracket and $2300 per man.
Dawson Graham, Dillon Graham, Erich Rogers, and Kollin VonAhn will advance to their semifinal spot, where Derrick Begay and Colter Todd secured their chance to compete in the Wildcard Round.
Saddle Bronc
Brookman Rodeo’s Rude Roommate and Jarrod Hammons danced to 85 points to take the round one win for bracket two.
Dakota Rodeo’s broncs came to buck as two of their horses tied along with their human counterparts for the round win. Ross Griffin, on Dakota Rodeo’s Cover Girl, and Blaise Freeman, on Dakota Rodeo’s Carney Girl, scored 84 points and would cash a $2300 check for their eight seconds of work.
Blaise Freeman and Cash Wilson will advance to the semifinals, and Jarrod Hammons has secured his place in the Wildcard Round.
Tie-Down Roping
Chance Oftedahl was on fire for the first two rounds in Fort Worth, where he secured both wins. In his first round, he stopped the clock at 9.7 seconds only to come back over a second faster in round two, when he clocked in at 8.1 seconds and secured the win.
Chance Oftedah and Shane Hanchey will advance to the semifinals, and Hunter Herrin has secured his spot in the Wildcard Round.
Breakaway Roping
Josie Conner and Rylee George tied for the first-round win. These girls were speedy, clocking in at 2.1 seconds.
Fan favorite, J.J. Hampton was speedy, taking the win at 2.2 seconds.
Josie Conner and Rylee George will advance to their semifinal spot, and J.J. Hampton secured her chance to compete in the Wildcard Round.
Barrel Racing
In the first and second rounds, 16.27 seconds would be the winning time. Jymmy Cox and Wenda Johnson both earned a $2,300 payday this time.
Tiany Schuster and Julie Plourde will advance to their semifinal spot, and Wenda Johnson secured her chance to compete in the Wildcard Round.
Bull Riding
A Kansas cowboy, Luke Mast, would take the first-round win with 84.5 points. Gavin Mitchell had himself a round for the ages as he was the only one to make a qualified ride, and those eight seconds earned him $ 7,000.
Gavin Mitchell and Luke Mast will advance to their semifinal spot, and Trey Benton III secured his chance to compete in the Wildcard Round.
Bracket three starts today; stay up to date with what happens with updates from Rodeo On SI.