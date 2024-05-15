Cherry Rakes in Over $67K at Royal Crown Canada
The Royal Crown Canada event in Claresholm, AB, went down from May 7-12. The $250,000 added Futurity kicked off with the first round on Thursday, May 9, and riders brought their A-game back on Saturday, May 11, for round two. Taylor Cherry, now a three-time Royal Crown Canada Champion, showcased her barrel racing dominance at the event.
Cherry and the Royal Crown Canada stallion Blazin Sugar Daddy ruled the Futurity, clinching the Royal Crown Canada Futurity 1D Average. The 2019 stallion they call “Preacher” by Blazin Jetolena and out of LS Shamless In Paris (Frenchmans Falcon) is owned by Ashley Klassen of Klassen Quarter Horses in Crooked Creek, AB, and bred by Alan and Pamela Doughty.
In the first round, Cherry and “Preacher” smoked the competition with a 16.045-second run, pocketing $11,000 for the rider, $3,200 for the stallion, and $1,400 for the breeder.
Round two saw Cherry and “Preacher” still laying down impressive runs, grabbing fourth place with a 16.393-second run, hauling in $5,000 for the rider, $1,500 for the stallion, and $700 for the breeder.
Their total average time of 32.438 seconds over two runs earned them a hefty payout, totaling $22,000 in rider pay, $6,500 in stallion pay, and $2,800 in breeder pay, raking in over $54,000 in total earnings.
“This stallion is such a true winner! His mindset and his athletic ability are second to none,” Cherry said in a Facebook post.
Cherry and “Preacher” also snagged third in the 1D in the Saturday $12,500-added Open for $1,884, second in the 1D in the Saturday Royal Crown Canada Open for $3,034, and first in the 1D in the Saturday Futurity Sidepot for $757. Adding over $5,600 to their weekend haul.
Cherry also tore it up in the Royal Crown Canada Derby on her 2018 mare, Poverty Ta Fame, aka “Letty” by Guys Keepin The Fame and out of Povertys Essy bred by Bob and Monica Wilson.
Cherry and “Letty” smashed through the competition, nabbing fourth in the first round with a 16.349-second run, hauling in $2,000 in rider pay, $650 in stallion pay, and $300 in breeder pay. They then secured 11th in the second round with a 16.385. Their total average time of 32.734 seconds over two runs earned them $3,000 in rider average pay, $850 in stallion average pay, and $350 in breeder average pay, pumping their total earnings over $7,000.
Cherry and “Letty” weren't new to the winner's circle, having clinched the Royal Crown Canada Futurity 1D Average Champion title at the Brandon, MB event in September 2023. With a total aggregate time of 28.687 seconds, they banked a total of $4,773 in rider, stallion, and breeder earnings. And they didn't stop there. Cherry and the mare then dominated the Royal Crown Canada Futurity 1D Average at the Claresholm, AB race in May 2023, clocking in at a total time of 33.177 seconds, earning a whopping $17,111 total in rider, stallion, and breeder earnings.
“I thought winning the first TWO futurity events was pretty cool, but winning a THIRD...is life-changing,” Cherry added.