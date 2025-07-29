Kade Berry Makes History at Cheyenne with Record-Breaking Bareback Ride
A 51-year-old record was broken over the weekend at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bareback rider Kade Berry, of Weatherford, Texas, shook up the world Sunday with a 93.5-point ride.
More News: After Month Long Injury Hiatus, World Champion Calf Roper Haven Meged Is Back
The record was set back by three-time CFD champion Joe Alexander in 1974. Berry upset the landmark score by half a point on Brookman Rodeos’ Lunatic Heaven. His mid-nineties score not only set a new record but also beat out former world champion Jess Pope by two points.
The day was led by great performances from other riders. Ahead of Berry, Cole Franks had an 88.5, Sam Petersen set a high bar with an 89-point ride, and just before Berry stepped into the arena, Jess Pope rode for a 91.
More News: A $45,000 Week Puts Stetson Wright Firmly in Control of the All Around Leaderboard
Watching the other cowboys, Berry knew he had to bring his A-game, and that he did. The Daddy of ‘em All sets a high standard for riders, and at any other rodeo, scores in the high 80’s would’ve secured the title. With that in mind, Berry stepped into the arena ready and willing to do everything it took to win.
The win didn’t come out of nowhere. While Kade Berry has yet to qualify for the NFR, his older brother Leighton is a four-time NFR qualifying bareback rider. His dad also rode bareback, setting a high standard for the brothers.
Kade Berry now hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps and qualify for the NFR sometime in the near future. While it’s unlikely he cracks the top 15 this year, there are expectations he sees his first qualification sooner rather than later.
More News: Salt Lake Showdown: World Standings Shake Up At Days Of ‘47 Rodeo
The ride clinched him the top spot in bareback riding at Cheyenne Frontier Days, bringing the cowboy to number 38 in the world standings.
For more Rodeo news, head over to Rodeo On SI.