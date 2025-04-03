Chisholm Trail Ram Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo Makes Shocking Announcement
In the PRCA and WPRA, the circuit system plays a huge role in making rodeo accessible to more athletes. While being on the road full-time and qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo is not feasible for all competitors, often due to other life obligations, many cowboys and cowgirls still love to compete in professional rodeo. Thanks to the circuit system, they can still compete at a high level, qualify for their circuit finals, potentially earning a spot in the NFR Open.
After 13 years in the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center in Duncan, Okla., the Ram Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo is looking for a new home. In a surprising (and some questioned if untrue, due to being posted on April Fools Day) post on Facebook in the WPRA - Prairie Circuit group, Sandy Bowden posted:
"The committee reluctantly announces the discontinuation of The Chisholm Trail Ram Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo, driven by a lack of sufficient sponsorship and the considerable costs involved in producing this event. We have appreciated the past 13 years immensely. Chisholm Trail Ram Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo"
Unfortunately, much to the disappointment of many rodeo contestants, the post is true. There is little information available at this time regarding the new date and location, as each circuit is required to have a circuit finals rodeo.
Encompassing Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, the Ram Prairie Circuit Finals was not only a great rodeo for the competitors and spectators, but made a goal of giving back. According to their website, they have supported the Beautiful Day Foundation, Stephens County Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and Taylor Le Norman/McCasland Cancer Center. With an emphasis on growing the sport, they hosted a Kids Day, to teach youth about rodeo. Special shows of support came on Pink Night for Breast Cancer Awareness and Blue Night for support of law enforcement.
At the first Ram Prairie Circuit Finals in Duncan in 2012, the added money was $64,809, per the PRCA website. It steadily grew over the years, with $151,485 in added money in 2024. The total payoff was $227,228. Some of the best rodeo athletes and stock in the business have competed at this rodeo over the years. Ryan Jarrett, the 14-time NFR qualifier, and 2025 headliner, Weston Patterson, are Prairie Circuit cowboys. NFR barrel racers Leslie Smalygo, Wenda Johnson, and Emily Beisel all hail from the Prairie Circuit, as well.
Rodeo On SI spoke with Heidi Schmidt, president of the WPRA regarding the matter:
"The WPRA is saddened to hear that the Chisholm Trail Rodeo will not be hosting the 2025 Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo. We appreciate their commitment over the past several years and value their partnership. Both the WPRA and PRCA are committed to ensuring each and every circuit has a circuit finals rodeo. Further information will be provided as timely as possible, but rest assured, both associations will work together to find a solution and will continue to rely on our strong partnership for the betterment of all rodeo athletes."
We will be following this story as it develops, so keep up with Rodeo On SI for updates.