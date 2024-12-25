Christmas Brings the Cowboys Home
The dust has settled, as the cowboys pull into sight,
returning home with much delight.
The horses turned out for a moment of rest,
friends and family gather, feeling truly blessed.
The ropes are hung with a smile,
reflecting on the year, and all the miles.
For rodeo cowboys, time with family is rare,
with a calling that pulls them from here to who knows where.
A trail that’s long, with little time to unwind,
Christmas brings a break from the daily grind.
With the exciting fans and the bright lights,
thousands of miles, seeing the sights.
On the rodeo road, the thrill is always near,
but the holidays bring something simple and more sincere.
Thompson returns to Utah with his first world title,
a proud family there with a smile.
Struxness wears his gold buckle proud,
heading home, a break from the crowd.
When the ropes came tight, Wade and Thorp took the win.
Gold buckles shining bright, and Christmas spirit setting in.
What a year for Wright, winning with tradition,
chasing the dream fueled by passion and ambition.
Webb claimed the gold for the second time in a row,
under the bright lights, a true gift wrapped with a bow.
Mowry faced heartache, but with courage so true,
she claimed her world title and some Christmas joy too.
Patterson makes his way back and with a knock on the door,
he carries a world championship once more.
Domer, too, with a win so grand,
credits her support for the gold in her hand.
Frost takes his gold buckle home, a victory extra sweet,
with a new baby there, making Christmas complete.
Mayfield wrapped up the all-around race,
another gold buckle to add to his case.
They head back home through the winter's chill,
thankful hearts, and a steady will.
The year of work is tough, and the days are long,
but they hold the faith, and their family strong.
With gold buckles in tow and a smile on their face,
these champions return, they have finished this race.
Though this year winds down, and a break is due,
the hard work will continue, with more goals to pursue.
With boots by the door and hat on the wall,
the cowboy takes a moment, feeling blessed after it all.
In the end it’s not the buckles and the gold that gleam,
But the love and support of family - that’s the cowboy’s dream.
The rodeo cowboy may travel far and wide,
but on Christmas, they remember where the heart resides.
Though the arena calls, and the work never ends,
the holidays bring the cowboy back home again.