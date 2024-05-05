Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup Rodeo Returns to Sioux Falls
The Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup Rodeo is set to unfold from September 26-28 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. This event serves as the thrilling culmination of the Playoff Series, offering an exciting opportunity for both rodeo fans and athletes alike.
Featuring top performers from the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., along with contenders from the Playoff Series standings, the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup promises intense competition for a prize purse exceeding $1.3 million.
For ProRodeo athletes, the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup represents a crucial moment to secure their spots at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), making it a pivotal event in the rodeo calendar.
"The Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup changed how you have to rodeo. Prior to Sioux Falls, you were safe in a Top 15 spot in September, now you can come back from the top 100 and still get into the NFR. No one is safe to get to Las Vegas until the Governor's Cup has its say," Rorey Lemmel, the general manager of the Cinch Playoffs told .
The inaugural event in 2023 saw bareback rider Mason Clements emerge victorious, earning a significant payday and a spot at the NFR, showcasing the importance of the Governor's Cup in the rodeo circuit.
Here are some fast facts about the Cinch Playoff Series:
- Format: Points awarded based on placings at each rodeo
- Standings: Determined by accumulated points
- Rodeos: 60 events across the US and Canada, including RodeoHouston and Calgary Stampede
- Schedule: Check prorodeo.com for the official list of rodeos
- Playoff Series Finale: Top 24 athletes compete in Puyallup, Wash.; top performers advance to Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup
The Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup, held in Sioux Falls, S.D., boasts a remarkable $1 million payout spread across eight events, exerting a significant influence on an NFR qualification.
Don't miss the excitement of the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup Rodeo from September 26-28. Secure your tickets now at cinchplayoffs.com or ticketmaster.com and be part of the rodeo action in Sioux Falls.