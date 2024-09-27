CINCH Playoffs: The Final Frontier for the Push to the Wrangler National Finals
One night of action has been complete at the CINCH Playoffs in Sioux Falls, South Dakota termed the Governor's Cup. Some moves were made and others still need to take their position.
Here is a short version of who needs to make things happen tonight.
In the bareback riding, Waylon Bourgeois has to make the top 8 moving on to Saturday's finals to stay in the mix to make the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Steer Wrestler Tristan Martin is just about $1,500 away from being in the top 15. Any money he wins tonight would propel him into those coveted spots and even if he doesn't earn a check tonight if he just advances to the top 8 he will have a chance.
How about that team roping last night? Whoa! That might be some of the best team roping we have seen. All twelve teams were clean and they were fast. Every single run was 5.3 seconds or faster. The team ropers get the award for the most entertaining and best watching event of the night!
Header, Cyle Dennison and his partner, Tanner Braden picked up the second place check worth $8,250 for their smoking 3.9 second run. Dennison moved from number 23 in the world to number 20 with that run. Braden already looks secure in his journey to the NFR but he's doing all he can to get Dennison there as well. Another win tonight or even just a top 8 finish keeps Dennison alive in the battle to top 15.
Wyatt and Paden Bray kept their chances alive last night as well with a great run of 4.7-seconds. The team of brothers need to pick up a check or be in the top 8 to advance and give themselves a shot at Las Vegas.
Saddle bronc rider Logan Cook has to make the top 8 advancing to keep his dream alive of being in the Thomas and Mack come December.
The veteran calf roper, Hunter Herrin had a tough go last night but he did manage to get a qualified time. When it comes down to it, if Herrin picks up a check tonight and somehow finds his way into the top 8 to advance, he certainly has a chance to make the NFR.
The bubble watch for the ladies of the WPRA is going to come down to heavy calculations for sure. Texan, Jordon Briggs had a heartbreaking moment last night when she tipped the second barrel leaving it. Her shot is not over, though. If she picks up the win tonight it will depend on what Shelley Morgan and others do to see who ultimately finished out the top 15. It truly is going to come down to the wire in this event.
Breakaway roper, Bradi Good needs to win money tonight or at least advance to Saturday's finals round to stay in the top 15 game.
The bull riders story will just be told by who rides for the full 8-seconds and comes out with the most money. It does't look like any huge moves can be made in this event.
