Round One Winners in Sioux Falls: $1.3 Million Added Governor's Cup Recap
The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota kicked off. First place in the first two rounds (Thursday and Friday) will pay $11,000 for 1st, $8,250 for 2nd, $5,500 for 3rd, and $2,750 for 4th. The top eight from those two rounds will return on Saturday, with 5th-8th receiving checks and the top 4 coming back for a clean slate shootout, where the winner will take $30,000 and three additional places will be paid.
Bareback Riding
The win went to current leader in the World Standings, Keenan Hayes, with an 88 point ride. It was a big night for Jacob Lees and Bradlee Miller, 13th and 14th in the World Standings. They finished in a tie for 2nd and 3rd tonight with their 85.5 point rides. In fourth, Dean Thompson (4th) took home the final check with an 84.75.
Steer Wrestling
Jesse Brown (7th in the World) and Dakota Eldridge (2nd) tied for first place with their 3.8 second runs.
Justin Shaffer (16th) took a much needed check in third place with his 3.9. Rowdy Parrott (9th) took fourth with a 4.3.
Tristan Martin was sitting 17th in the World prior to the Cup and was one hole out of a check tonight (4.4), but this sets him up well going into tomorrow.
Team Roping
Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp showed why they are both sitting 3rd in the World, winning the round with a 3.8. For Cyle Denison (23rd in the World) and Tanner Braden (15th), a 2nd place finish with their 3.9 tonight was huge. Jake Smith (8th) and Douglas Rich (7th) took third with a 4.1. Brenten Hall (6th) and Kaden Profili (6th) knocked one down in 4.2 for fourth.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Brody Cress (7th in the World) was on fire tonight, winning the round with an 86.5 point ride. Number one in the World Standings, Damian Brennan took 2nd with an 85.
The big stories of the night in the saddle bronc were Logan Cook (17th) and Ryder Sanford (16th) taking 3rd and 4th with their 84.5 and 82 point rides.
Tie Down Roping
Riley Webb (4th in the World) took the round win with a 7.6, Kincade Henry (8th) and Marty Yates (6th) were close behind him with 7.7 and 7.8 second runs for 2nd and 3rd. Zack Jongbloed (11th) took 4th with an 8.1.
It was not an ideal night for Hunter Herrin (16th) who took a 34.6. It will depend what happens for his competitors tomorrow night to determine if he can still sneak into the top eight.
Breakaway Roping
With a smoking fast 2.2, Kelsie Domer (7th in the World) took the round win. It was a huge night for Rylee George (14th), taking 2nd with a 2.6. Maddy Deerman (6th) earned the 3rd place check with her 2.7. Taylor Munsell (2nd), Jackie Crawford (3rd), and TiAda Gray (19th) split fourth with a 3.0.
Bradi Good (17th) was one hole out of a check, but it positions her well in the average and that will be critical coming into tomorrow night.
Barrel Racing
Hailey Kinsel (2nd in the World) rode Sister to the win, running the only clean 13 second run, a 13.92.
LaTricia Duke (14th) made a big move, taking 2nd with a 14.03. Halyn Lide (11th) took 3rd with a 14.08. Another important check tonight went to Shelley Morgan (15th), earning 4th with her 14.15.
It was a heartbreaker tonight as Jordon Briggs (18th) tipped the second barrel to be a 13.98. It is not over for Briggs and Rollo, as a check in the second round could still make the difference she needs. It is also still possible that she could make the top eight and return on Saturday. With the Shootout being a clean slate, the biggest payouts are still on the table.
Bull Riding
Hayes Weight (4th in the World) took the win with an 86.5 point ride. Rawley Johnson (30th) made an important move tonight, tying for 2nd with Jeter Lawrence (6th) at 85.5. Another crucial check went in the tie for fourth, Cooper James (11th) and Jate Frost (27th) with 83.5 points.