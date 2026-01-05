Official 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship Roster Announced

The Cinch Timed Event Championship is a rodeo competition in its own elite category. Invited cowboys compete in five rounds of heading, heeling, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, and steer roping. The ultimate goal is to earn the title also known as the "Ironman of Pro Rodeo," through a difficult test of one's skill and physical ability.

The 2026 event will take place March 5-7, at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla. Over the three-day event, 25 athletes will compete to earn a seat in the final round. On Saturday, March 7, the top 15 competitors from the aggregate will battle for the championship. The event boasts over $200,000 in prize money, with one champion taking home the biggest check for $100,000.

2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship Competitors

Dylan Hancock | Nathan Meyer Photography

Ketch Kelton - Mayer, Ariz.

Dylan Hancock - San Angelo, Texas

Brushton Minton - Witter Springs, Calif.

Seth Hall - Albuquerque, N.M.

Kyle Lockett - Visalia, Calif.

Riley Wakefield - O'Neill, Neb.

Paul D. Tierney - Oklahoma City, Okla.

Russell Cardoza - Terrebonne, Ore.

Marcus Theriot - Poplarville, Miss.

Cody Doescher - Oklahoma City, Okla.

Kolton Schmidt - Barnsdall, Okla.

Nelson Wyatt - Clanton, Ala.

Jess Tierney - Altus, Okla.

K.C. Jones - Burlington, Wyo.

Blane Cox - Stephenville, Texas

Erich Rogers - Round Rock, Ariz.

John Douch - Huntsville, Texas

Stetson Jorgenson - Blackfoot, Idaho

Clayton Hass - Weatherford, Texas

Taylor Santos - Creston, Calif.

Coleman Proctor - Pryor, Okla.

Will Lummus - Byhalia, Miss.

Quade Hiatt - Canyon, Texas

Wesley Thorp - Stephenville, Texas

Tyler Wade - Terrell, Texas

In 2025, Arizona cowboy Ketch Kelton added his name to the record books. At just 19 years old, he became the youngest Cinch Timed Event Champion in history. Winning $109,000, Kelton absolutely dominated the five-round event.

A two-time JR Ironman Champion (the youth division of the Cinch Timed Event Championship), Kelton is no stranger to the winner's circle at the Lazy E and he will be back in 2026 to defend his title.

The roster is packed with previous champions, as well as 2025 second, third, and fourth-place finishers Dylan Hancock, Brushton Minton, and Seth Hall. Kyle Lockett, Riley Wakefield, Paul D. Tierney, Russell Cardoza, Marcus Theriot, and Cody Doescher rounded out the top 10 in 2025 and will all compete again in 2026.

Amongst a lengthy list of NFR qualifiers, team roping partners and two-time World Champions Wesley Thorp and Tyler Wade will also compete in the 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship.

