The Citrus Stampede Rodeo came to Inverness, Florida over the weekend and with it came some top-of-the-line rodeo athletes all battling for a chance to win. With the 2027 rodeo season underway, when it’s time to see who’s going to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) next year, every dollar matters, even the smaller cash prizes.

Rough Stock Rides

With no bareback riders competing, the first rough stock rides were the saddle bronc kids coming to steal the show. Two cowboys landed at the top of the leaderboard with a tie for 85 points. Keene Justesen, on Five Star Rodeo's Dirty Diana, and Caleb Miller, on Five Star Rodeo's Doc Holiday, delivered themselves a check for over $600 with this performance.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Keene Justesen, on Five Star Rodeo's Dirty Diana, and Caleb Miller, on Five Star Rodeo's Doc Holiday, 85 points, $681 each; 3. Jacob Griffin, 82, $389; 4. Connor Brumley, 78, $195.

Only one young bull rider had a qualified ride in Florida as Ryan Albers secured his win with 84 points on Five Star Rodeo's Red Hot adding $1,875 to his prize pot as this cowboy works to secure his first trip to the NFR in his PRCA career.

Bull riding: * 1. Ryan Albers, 84 points on Five Star Rodeo's Red Hot, $1,875; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Timed Event Wins

Steer wrestlers started this rodeo off strong as the time to beat was set at five quick seconds by champion Tayelen Seabrook. The cowboy earned $940 for this performance and is now battling his way through the rankings for his first NFR trip.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tayelen Seabrook, 5.0 seconds, $940; 2. Bryce Bonadonna, 5.2, $705; 3. Gus Maraman, 18.0, $470; 4. Cody Green, 23.3, $235.

The next cowboys were two of the only athletes to score a check for over $1,000. Team roping pair Justin Yost and Levi Pettigrew clinched their win with a run of 4.5 seconds.

Team roping: 1. Justin Yost/Levi Pettigrew, 4.5 seconds, $1,038 each; 2. Clint Keller/Kyle Lawrence, 5.1, $778; 3. Victor Palacios/Cord Spradley, 6.0, $519; 4. Arky Rogers/Brady Barrentine, 6.9, $259.

Rounding out the timed events was the tiedown roping and this may have been the most cutthroat event of the weekend. All athletes finished in under 10-seconds, but the champion Zeke Norfleet bested them all with his run of 8.6 seconds for $865.

Tie-down roping: 1. Zeke Norfleet, 8.6 seconds, $865; 2. Brad Hartt, 9.2, $649; 3. Bryce Bonadonna, 9.3, $432; 4. (tie) Artrell Carmouche and Colt Papy, 9.9, $108 each.

Barrel Racing and Breakaway Results

Barrel horse rounding a barrel. | Jordan Driver

The ladies of barrel racing did not come to lose and it was evident as they entered the arena, each faster than the last. Less than a second separated the winning cowgirl from the last place one and the competition was tight all the way through.

When it was all said and done, Rylee Butler came out on top with her run of 15.26 seconds adding $856 to her 2027 prizepot.

Barrel racing: 1. Rylee Butler, 15.26 seconds, $856; 2. Kelley Carrington, 15.38, $744; 3. Kali Holt, 15.40, $633; 4. Ashley Parks, 15.54, $521; 5. Kathleen Menard, 15.68, $409; 6. Kaylee McGraw, 15.80, $298; 7. Caitlin Okolovitch, 15.82, $186; 8. Jacee Maraman, 15.91, $74.

Two cowgirls pulled in the win in the breakaway roping competition as Sorryl Cannon and Mariel Wrench landed at the top with runs of 3.0 seconds earning $934 each.

Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Sorryl Cannon and Mariel Wrench, 3.0 seconds, $934 each; 3. Kristen Daniel, 3.1, $670; 4. Stephanie Corona, 3.2, $494; 5. (tie) Traci Bailey and Erica Matherly, 3.6, $247 each.

While these athletes may be unknown now, Rodeo On SI will keep a close eye on how they fare during the 2027 PRCA season.