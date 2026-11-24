The best steer roping cowboy in the world is fresh off a world championship and isn’t slowing down as Cole Patterson continues his run at the top of the world. Just four days after his fourth straight world championship win, Patterson secured the win at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Steer Roping.

This cowboy’s career is one for the history books as that was his fifth world title of his career, and it appears Patterson is only getting better. He finished the 2026 season on November 14th with the win at the the National Finals Steer Roping presented by Cedar Gap Wealth Management at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas.

Patterson On Top

With $187,651 to his name after 2026, Patterson is now resetting the clock and has started the 2027 season once again at the top after his performance in San Antonio at the the Uvalde County Fairplex. After a slow start in round one, where he didn’t make the leaderboard Patterson came blazing back into the arena.

The cowboy clocked the fastest time of the entire event after coming back with a vengeance during round two, clinching the first go-around in 8.7 seconds for $4,804.

He was back in business by round three, landing in the third place spot with a run of 9.6 seconds for $3,551. Although he didn't secure the first place spot, Patterson’s consistency is what continues to be his strong suit.

When it was all said and done, Patterson has earned the average title with 31.9 seconds on three head taking home another $7,207. This brought his weekend total to $15,562, adding enough cash to his prize pot to give the veteran cowboy a strong lead in the world standings.

2027 So Far

Although Patterson has been competing in the 2027 season since October, his win in San Antonio marks his first of the year so far. It’s clear that earning the world title sparked something for Patterson that he can hopefully hold onto as the season progresses.

Prior to this week, Patterson had earned smaller checks here and there in the 2027 season but nothing as significant as this win. He secured a round win at the Cinch Roping Fiesta, but he needed a push to get him back to the top of the leaderboard.

Results

Steer Roping Average:

1. Cole Patterson, 31.9 seconds on three head, $7,207

2. Jake Clay, 32.1, $6,267

3. Kelton McMillen, 33.8, $5,327

4. Troy Tillard, 34.5, $4,387

5. (tie) Vin Fisher Jr. and Slade Wood, 36.4, $2,977 each

7. Scott Snedecor, 37.4, $1,567

8. Cody Lee, 37.5, $627.