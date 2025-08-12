Class of 2024 World Champions in PRORODEO: Where Are They Now?
As we head into the final weeks of the 2025 professional rodeo season, cowboys and cowgirls are battling it out for a spot inside the top 15 in the World Standings and a qualification to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Looking back to last December and the incredible group of 2024 World Champions, we wanted to take a look at where those competitors are now.
Team Roping: Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp
Two-time and back-to-back PRORODEO World Champions, Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp have continued their outstanding career together in 2025. Wade has qualified for the NFR seven times and an eighth trip is looking very promising. The No. 4 cowboy in the World Standings currently, he has $117,635 in season earnings.
Thorp, who also earned the 2019 World Championship with Cody Snow, is pushing the $2 million mark in lifetime earnings. With eight NFR qualifications to his name, Thorp is likely headed to his ninth in December, as he is currently ranked No. 4 in the World with $117,635 in season earnings.
Recent checks in Castle Rock, Colo., Salt Lake City, Utah, and Deadwood, S.D., have helped the duo keep their position in the World Standings.
Saddle Bronc Riding: Ryder Wright
Three-time World Champion Ryder Wright left Las Vegas with another gold buckle in 2024 and has continued to hold that No. 1 position. Currently on top of the 2025 World Standings, the nine-time NFR qualifier is set to make another trip to the Thomas and Mack in December. In 2020, he not only banked the World Championship, he also earned the NFR Average title.
So far in 2025, he has amassed $236,984 in earnings. With over $2.6 million in career earnings, the Utah cowboy has recently pulled checks in Loveland, Colo., Sentinel Butte, N.D., and Heber City, Utah.
Tie-Down Roping: Riley Webb
Another talented cowboy who continued to ride the momentum of a 2024 World Championship, Riley Webb is also ranked No. 1 in the World Standings for 2025. With $217,493 earned so far, the two-time World Champion will almost certainly make his fourth NFR appearance in a few short months.
At just 22 years old, the Texas tie-down roper has been absolutely unstoppable since he began his professional career. In 2022, he earned the Resistol Rookie of the Year Award, not only in tie-down roping, but also the all-around. Making three consecutive trips to the NFR, he has earned back-to-back World Championships the past two seasons.
Barrel Racing: Kassie Mowry
Prior to 2024, one of few things not on Kassie Mowry’s lengthy resume was a Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Championship. With the focus of her career on training futurity horses, Mowry has qualified for the NFR multiple times on young horses.
In 2024, the stars aligned with a more seasoned team and her incredible gelding, Force The Goodbye. Since their debut in the Thomas and Mack in 2023, the team has been unstoppable on the rodeo scene. After winning multiple rounds at the NFR in 2023, they rode the momentum into 2024, breaking records and claiming the gold buckle. Unsurprisingly, they have continued that winning streak in 2025. Currently No. 1 in the World with $190.731, Mowry has not even met her minimum rodeo count yet (she has attended 21 and 25 is the requirement).
Breakaway Roping: Kelsie Domer
Although the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) is held separately from the NFR, the cowgirls of the breakaway roping are just as worthy of recognition as their fellow rodeo competitors. Through the WPRA, Domer now holds 10 World Championships. The 2024 title was different for the seasoned veteran, as it was her first since breakaway roping was adopted on a broader scale in PRORODEO. Currently ranked No. 19 in the World, another NFBR is within reach for Domer.
All-Around: Shad Mayfield
Claiming his first All-Around World Championship in 2024, Shad Mayfield has qualified for six consecutive NFRs in the tie-down roping. The New Mexico cowboy has earned over $213,000 so far this season and is currently No. 2 in the World Standings in the tie-down roping.
For an in-depth look at the three first-time World Champions from 2024, be sure to watch Rodeo On SI for a special feature on Dean Thompson, J.D. Struxness, and Josh Frost.