Clayman and Ellis Lead Charge Of Athletes Battling It Out At The Great Lakes Finals

The 2025 professional rodeo circuit finals are underway and coming up this weekend is the Great Lakes Circuit Finals. The event brings in the best of the best from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin to battle it out for the championship title.

All year long these athletes have competed in rodeos in their designated circuit, going head to head for a chance to earn a spot at this very rodeo. Only the top 12 athletes in each event will see the Great Lakes Finals arena, and now will fight to earn a trip to the NFR Open powered by Ram.

From November 13th through the 15th, during the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, there will be a few contestants to watch as they head into the finals. Clay Ellis leads the charge in the All-Around with $45,350 earned this season between tie-down roping and team roping.

Ellis sits at No. 7 in the Great Lakes standings for team roping heelers and No. 2 in the ranks for tie-down roping. He has the honor of wearing the lowest back number at the event, with Clay Clayman just behind him in the battle for the all-around.

Season Earnings Will Decide Who Becomes The Great Lakes Circuit Finals Champion

Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clayman has given Ellis a run for his money all season long. Only $5,000 behind Ellis in the run for the all-around title, Clayman sits at No. 5 in steer wrestling and No. 5 in team roping for the heelers. The two will go head-to-head in the team roping arena, battling to see who is the best Great Lakes Heeler. The pair will have to beat out Cooper Bruce who is currently the No. 1 ranked heeler in the Great Lakes circuit.

Another close finish will come between Tanner Aus (No. 1) and Briar Dittmer (No. 2) in bareback riding. The two are just $1,000 apart and seek a title at the Great Lakes Finals. Saddle bronc riders Trey Watts and Spur Montag sit $30 apart heading into the weekend, meaning the championship title is anyone's game this weekend with Watts at No. 1 and Montag at No. 2.

Cody McElroy has his eye on the prize in the bull riding arena as he is in the lead with $32,618 earned this season. In the No. 1 spot, McElroy is $5,000 ahead of his next opponent, Dakota Warnken (No. 2). Randee Prindle will be the barrel racer to watch as she sits at No. 1 in the rankings, $4,000 ahead of Ashley Dolphin in the No. 2 spot.

The Great Lakes Circuit Finals kicks off November 13th and will be a key indicator of the rodeo athletes that are looking to make an NFR run next year.

