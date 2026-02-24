Tilden Hooper Builds Momentum in 2026 After 92-Point Ride in Fort Worth

The sport of rodeo is not an easy one to get into; it takes grit, determination and a pain tolerance that most don’t possess. Some may say it’s a young man's game, but Tilden Hooper proves them wrong. He has not only become the most veteran competitor competing in bareback right now, he also has more National Finals Rodeo qualifications than any of his peers.

Hooper Chasing 11th NFR Qualification

At 38 years old, Hooper has been competing in the PRCA since 2006, making his career the same age as some of his competitors. His long time on the back of bucking broncos has taught him lessons one can only learn after doing it for a long time, and proves he is one of the best athletes of this generation.

Over the last two decades, Hooper has seen the Thomas & Mack arena 10 different times (2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018-2022, 2025), more than anyone who is active in the PRCA. He’s earned $1.7 million over the course of his career and is now chasing his 11th qualification as he sits at No. 5 in the world standings.

In 2025, he finished at No. 15, barely making the NFR, but this year, he’s ready to prove he can still beat out some of the younger athletes in the arena. Most recently, his performance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo during the final round was proof that age is just a number for him.

Hooper Continues to Set The Standard

He scored a whopping 92-point ride on Disco Party from Calgary Stampede, which won him $20,000 to add to his rapidly growing prize pot. That ride propelled him into the first-place spot at one of the most difficult rodeos of the season.

He currently sits at No. 5 in the average at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo after scoring a solid 87 in round three. His being at No. 5 in the world already is huge, as he has only competed at these two rodeos so far this season.

Hooper has had a decorated career, including tying for the world record in 2010 with a 94-point ride on Classic Pro Rodeo's Big Tex at the Wild. His best world standings placement came in 2018 when he finished third. He has consistently won at least one round at every NFR he has qualified for.

This season could be huge for the athlete as he continues to set a higher standard for what rough stock athletes are capable of. Hopefully, Hooper can capitalize on this early-season momentum as he rides into the spring and summer rodeos.