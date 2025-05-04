Clovis Rodeo Showcases Standout Winners From Unforgettable Weekend
With over $500,000 in its payout, Clovis, Calif. was the place to be for professional contestants. It’s known for long starts in the timed events and tough competition.
The timed events (minus the barrel racing) get four runs. The first two are guaranteed and then it is progressive after that.
Steer Wrestler Mike McGinn had an exceptional showcase. He won not only the second round, but also the semi-finals. He then went onto place in the finals and take home the average win. After four exceptional runs he earned just shy of $10,200.
Britt Bedke was consistent all the way through in the tie-down roping. He was the fast time of the entire rodeo in the finals with an 8.5 second run. This run propelled him to win the average.
The rough stock events are only one round. So, one ride earned over a $10,000 first place check for all three rough stock events.
In both the saddle bronc riding and bull riding stock contractor Corey and Lange Rodeo took home the wins. Rusty Wright was 88.5 points on Monster. He beat out both Wyatt Casper and Dawson Hay by half of a point.
Bull rider TJ Gray was partnered with the bull Stand By Me. He also took the win by just half of a point over Hudson Bolton.
Summer Kosel and Julie Poudre battled it out for the average in the barrel racing. Both girls placed in all three rounds. They went first and second in the second round and tied in the finals. Kosel took home the average title by one tenth of a second. What a horse race!
Many capitalized on the exceptional rodeos that California puts on every year. It seems they continue to raise the bar as to what a great rodeo looks like and we cannot wait to see what they do for next year!
Full Results
All-around cowboy:Seth Hall, $2,142, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding:1. Tilden Hooper, 88 points on C5 Rodeo's Virgil, $10,152; 2. Kashton Ford, 87.5, $7,783; 3. (tie) Rocker Steiner and Mason Stuller, 86.5, $4,738 each; 5. (tie) Kade Berry and Kody Lamb, 86, $2,030 each; 7. (tie) Taylor Broussard and Richmond Champion, 85, $1,184 each.
Steer wrestling:
First round:1. Dalton Massey, 4.5 seconds, $2,337; 2. Payden McIntyre, 4.9, $2,032; 3. Cody Devers, 5.1, $1,728; 4. Justin Simon, 5.3, $1,423; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.4, $1,118; 6. Sawyer Strand, 5.6, $813; 7. (tie) James Banister and Gary Gilbert, 5.8, $356 each.
Second round:1. Mike McGinn, 4.0 seconds, $2,337; 2. Logan Kenline, 4.4, $2,032; 3. Shane Frey, 4.9, $1,728; 4. Grant Peterson, 5.1, $1,423; 5. Joe Nelson, 5.2, $1,118; 6. Ty Bauerle, 5.3, $813; 7. (tie) Nick Guy and Cole Walker, 5.4, $356 each.
Semi-finals:1. Mike McGinn, 4.8 seconds, $2,337; 2. Joe Nelson, 5.1, $2,032; 3. Rooster Yazzie, 5.3, $1,728; 4. Darcy Kersh, 5.6, $1,423; 5. Jake Holmes, 5.7, $1,118; 6. Quentin Wheeler, 5.8, $813; 7. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.9, $508; 8. (tie) Gage Hesse and Holden Myers, 6.3, $102 each.
Finals:1. Eli Lord, 4.6 seconds, $1,015; 2. Mike McGinn, 5.4, $840; 3. Ty Bauerle, 5.8, $665; 4. Jace Melvin, 7.3, $490; 5. Darcy Kersh, 7.5, $315; 6. Joe Nelson, 8.2, $175.
Average:1. Mike McGinn, 21.7 seconds on four head, $4,675; 2. Joe Nelson, 25.5, $4,065; 3. Ty Bauerle, 25.6, $3,455; 4. Eli Lord, 25.8, $2,845; 5. Darcy Kersh, 27.4, $2,236; 6. Jace Melvin, 29.0, $1,626; 7. Rooster Yazzie, 37.8, $1,016; 8. Tucker Alberts, 38.1, $406.
Team roping:
First round:1. (tie) Rhett Anderson/Caleb Hendrix and Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 6.7 seconds, $2,345 each; 3. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 6.8, $1,854; 4. Shain Sproul/Kyle Lockett, 7.0, $1,527; 5. (tie) Eric Martin/Ryon Tittel and Tee McLeod/Chase Tryan, 7.1, $1,036 each; 7. (tie) Luke Brown/Trey Yates, Jack Graham/Jason Duby and Jaxson Tucker/Sid Sporer, 7.2, $254 each.
Second round:1. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 7.3 seconds, $2,508 each; 2. (tie) Brye Crites/Tyler Worley and Seth Hall/Bruce Reidhead, 7.5, $2,017 each; 4. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 7.7, $1,527; 5. (tie) Preston Burgess/Cody Cowden and Aaron Tsinigine/Jade Corkill, 8.0, $1,036 each; 7. (tie) Casey Minton/Travis Stewart and Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 8.1, $382 each.
Semi-finals:1. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 7.2 seconds, $2,508 each; 2. Caden Lehman/Marty Yates, 7.8, $2,181; 3. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 7.9, $1,854; 4. (tie) Rhett Anderson/Caleb Hendrix and Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 8.2, $1,363 each; 6. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 8.5, $872; 7. Ky Redstrom/Reece Wadhams, 8.6, $545; 8. Tee McLeod/Chase Tryan, 8.7, $218.
Finals:1. James Arviso/Nicky Northcott, 7.8 seconds, $1,182 each; 2. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 8.6, $978; 3. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 9.0, $774; 4. Devon McDaniel/Chris Young, 9.3, $571; 5. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 9.9, $367; 6. Tee McLeod/Chase Tryan, 12.7, $204.
Average leaders:1. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 33.0 seconds on four head; 2. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 33.2; 3. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 34.0; 4. James Arviso/Nicky Northcott, 34.2; 5. Devon McDaniel/Chris Young, 35.9; 6. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 38.1.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Rusty Wright, 88.5 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Monster, $10,265; 2. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Dawson Hay, 88, $6,843 each; 4. Tucker Bourdet, 87, $3,764; 5. Lefty Holman, 86, $2,395; 6. (tie) Sage Newman and Q Taylor, 85.5, $1,540 each; 8. (tie) Kade Bruno, Zachary Dallas and Logan Hay, 85, $342 each.
Tie-down roping:
First round:1. Bo Pickett, 9.8 seconds, $2,862; 2. Cash Enderli, 10.1, $2,489; 3. James Ramirez, 10.3, $2,115; 4. (tie) Lucas Potter and Brey Yore, 10.5, $1,556 each; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 10.9, $996; 7. Hayden Ford, 11.0, $622; 8. Jason Andersen, 11.1, $249.
Second round:1. Lane Livingston, 9.2 seconds, $2,862; 2. Hayden Ford, 9.5, $2,489; 3. Bodie Mattson, 9.8, $2,115; 4. Kalai Nobriga, 10.1, $1,742; 5. Britt Bedke, 10.2, $1,369; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 10.3, $996; 7. Cash Fuesz, 10.4, $622; 8. (tie) Seth Hall and Lucas Potter, 10.6, $124 each.
Semi-finals:1. Andrew Burks, 9.2 seconds, $2,862; 2. Riley Mason Webb, 9.5, $2,489; 3. (tie) Cash Enderli and Cash Hooper, 10.5, $1,929 each; 5. Tate Thomas, 10.6, $1,369; 6. (tie) Lane Livingston and James Ramirez, 10.9, $809 each; 8. Jason Andersen, 11.2, $249.
Finals:1. Britt Bedke, 8.5 seconds, $1,175; 2. Brushton Minton, 10.0, $972; 3. Lane Livingston, 10.2, $770; 4. Hayden Ford, 11.1, $567; 5. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Kyle Lucas, 11.6, $284 each.
Average:1. Britt Bedke, 45.4 seconds on four head, $5,724; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 45.5, $4,978; 3. Lane Livingston, 45.6, $4,231; 4. Hayden Ford, 45.9, $3,484; 5. Kalai Nobriga, 46.9, $2,738; 6. Brushton Minton, 47.0, $1,991; 7. Kyle Lucas, 49.8, $1,244; 8. Riley Mason Webb, 49.9, $498.
Barrel racing:
First round:1. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 17.01 seconds, $2,592; 2. Summer Kosel, 17.07, $2,222; 3. LaTricia Duke, 17.08, $1,851; 4. Kellie Jorgensen, 17.10, $1,604; 5. Paige Jones, 17.11, $1,234; 6. Whitley Sharp, 17.15, $987; 7. Lisa Lockhart, 17.17, $741; 8. Julie Plourde, 17.18, $494; 9. Abby Phillips, 17.20, $370; 10. (tie) Sarah Kieckhefer and Tayla Moeykens, 17.30, $123 each.
Second round:1. Julie Plourde, 16.65 seconds, $2,592; 2. Summer Kosel, 16.66, $2,222; 3. Tricia Aldridge, 16.87, $1,851; 4. LaTricia Duke, 16.96, $1,604; 5. Paige Jones, 17.01, $1,234; 6. Halyn Lide, 17.03, $987; 7. Kathy Petska, 17.04, $741; 8. Tayla Moeykens, 17.05, $494; 9. Julia Johnson, 17.07, $370; 10. Lisa Lockhart, 17.13, $247.
Finals:1. Lisa Lockhart, 16.68 seconds, $1,920; 2. Tricia Aldridge, 16.79, $1,440; 3. (tie) Summer Kosel and Julie Plourde, 16.81, $720 each.
Average:1. Summer Kosel, 50.54 seconds on three head, $3,888; 2. Julie Plourde, 50.64, $3,332; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 50.98, $2,777; 4. LaTricia Duke, 51.01, $2,407; 5. Tricia Aldridge, 51.08, $1,851; 6. Paige Jones, 51.31, $1,481; 7. Julia Johnson, 51.32, $1,111; 8. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 51.59, $741; 9. Halyn Lide, 51.66, $555; 10. Abby Phillips, 51.68, $370.
Bull riding:1. TJ Gray, 88.5 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Stand By Me, $10,180; 2. Hudson Bolton, 88, $7,805; 3. Rawley Johnson, 86, $5,769; 4. (tie) Parker Breding and Jace Trosclair, 85.5, $3,054 each; 6. Ruger Piva, 85, $1,697; 7. (tie) Scottie Knapp and Hayes Weight, 84.5, $1,188 each.
Breakaway roping: First round: 1. Brylee Smith, 2.6 seconds, $1,518; 2. Timber Allenbrand, 2.8, $1,320; 3. (tie) Brooke Bruner and Kendal Pierson, 3.1, $1,023 each; 5. Maddie Biglow, 3.2, $726; 6. (tie) Liz Hirdes, Gianna O'Day and Suzanne Williams, 3.3, $330 each. Second round: 1. Hope Thompson, 2.4 seconds, $1,518; 2. Bradi Good, 2.7, $1,320; 3. Kinlie Brennise, 3.2, $1,122; 4. Kassidy Dennison, 3.3, $924; 5. Macy Young, 3.4, $726; 6. McKenna Brennan, 3.5, $528; 7. (tie) Alyssa Bigon and Quincy Sullivan, 3.7, $231 each. Semi-finals: 1. (tie) McKenna Brennan and Macy Young, 2.6 seconds, $1,419 each; 3. (tie) Timber Allenbrand and Morgan Thompson, 3.2, $1,023 each; 5. Kendal Pierson, 3.4, $726; 6. Suzanne Williams, 3.7, $528; 7. Kaitlyn Andersen, 4.1, $330; 8. Gianna O'Day, 4.5, $132. Finals: 1. Suzanne Williams, 3.0 seconds, $1,063; 2. Kendal Pierson, 3.8, $880; 3. Macy Young, 4.6, $697; 4. McKenna Brennan, 11.9, $513; 5. Kaitlyn Andersen, 12.3, $330; no other qualified runs.