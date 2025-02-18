Coast-to-Coast PRCA Rough Stock Events Recap from Washington to Florida
There were rodeos coast-to-coast and border-to-border this past weekend. From Washington to Florida, and everywhere in between, cowboys racked huge wins. We have a recap of all the rough stock action, right here.
Bareback Riding
Andy Gingerich of Aberdeen, S.D., double dipped this weekend, tying for the win with Chad Rutherford at Los Fresnos, Texas, and winning the Brighton Field Day Festival and Rodeo in Okeechobee, Fla. Currently ranked no. 15 in the World Standings, Gingerich could be setting up his year for his first National Finals Rodeo bid.
Taylor Broussard also banked a solid weekend, placing second at Okeechobee and tying for third at the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Miss.
Rookie, Owen Brouillette, came out on top in Jackson, winning the rodeo. After a particularly nasty injury, the St Francisville, La., cowboy, is back in the arena and ready to make big moves in 2025. Riding Tator Tot from Korkow Rodeo (a National Finals Rodeo bucking horse), Brouillette scored 88 points to take the $5,147 victory.
Saddle Bronc Riding
From Los Fresnos, to Jackson, to Okeechobee, the Sioux City Stampede in Sioux City, Iowa, and the SunDome Showdown in Yakima, Wash., we saw a big group of cowboys earn checks in the saddle bronc riding at these rodeos.
Cauy Masters rode New Star Pro Rodeo's True Gritt to an 83-point ride for the win in Los Fresnos. Ben Andersen matched up with Korkow Rodeos' Acapulco Relish for 87.5 points in Jackson to take the win. In Okeechobee, Kole Ashbacher rode C5 Rodeo's North Country for 86 points to take the top spot. The win in Sioux City went to Jacob Kammerer on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Rising Sun with an 83-point ride. Ryan Verling rode Aces Wild Pro Rodeo's Leeroy for 81 points to take the win in Yakima.
Bull Riding
We did not see any names repeat in the bull riding during the rodeos this past week, but there were big payouts at all of them.
In Los Fresnos, Chase Outlaw rode Smith Pro Rodeos' 81G to an 85-point ride for first place. Jesse Petri matched up with Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co.'s No. 162h for a huge 90.5-points, earning them the win in Jackson. In Okeechobee, Braden Richardson was aboard Big Rafter Rodeo's Sasquatch to score 85 points, earning the win. Cash Toews rode Bailey Pro Rodeo's Drunkin Ninja for 85 points, winning Sioux City. Wrapping up the big weekend was Caleb McMillan on top in Yakima, scoring 80 points on Big Bend Rodeo's High Noon.
We have discussed the return of Stetson Wright, and he placed in the saddle bronc riding and bull riding, en route to earning the All-Around win in Jackson.