Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of a Devoted Mother and Beloved Friend
Branson, Colo. is home to the Autry Family. Crystal Autry, 45, was the mother of two beautiful children and a devoted wife to JJ Autry.
On April 7, Crystal was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo. to treat a brain bleed. The next day she had made it through surgery and the bleeding had stopped, but the following day or two would be critical, per her husband JJ. The main concern was cognitive ability and liver function moving forward. Unfortunately, on April 17 Crystal would lose her battle.
Crystal was an elementary school teacher and the amount of students who still kept in touch with her is admirable. She impacted many lives in such a positive outlook and that is always how she will be remembered.
No matter the sports that Joe Cash and Aspyn wished to take on she was there. She supported them in the arena, the basketball court, the classroom, etc. There wasn’t a prouder parent out there than Crystal.
Crystal had a beautiful smile and contagious positive outlook on life. It is easy to see the light that lives on in her children as they take after her in many ways.
Many, many people reached out to the family on social media sharing their love and prayers for Crystal and this family. The love this family received was incredible to witness. There were prayers all over Facebook during this time and now they continue on for the family grieving this sudden loss.
Jessica Kadrie Andreatta took to Facebook with a heartfelt message. It read, "Fly high sweet friend. Thank you for blessing us all with your beautiful smile, your contagious laugh, and your caring heart! You will be terribly missed!"
JJ and Crystal were close to celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Anyone who saw this couple saw the love that they shared for one another and their love story will live on through their children. They set the standards for them moving forward in their own relationships.
As Aspyn just recently turned 18 and is getting ready for her high school graduation it is imperative the people closest to them continue to be there for this family as they already have been. Please continue to respect this family during their time of grief and keep them in your thoughts as they endure this pain.